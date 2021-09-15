Soccer legend David Beckham wrote an inspiring and touching feature article for Time Magazine about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was selected by the magazine as one of the 100 most influential people. Bleacher Report first reported that the 44-year-old Brady was among those athletes selected to the list, together with gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, tennis star Naomi Osaka and track athlete Allyson Felix. Beckham was selected by Time to write a piece about Brady, who became his close friend when he moved to the United States to play soccer.

Beckham says he became a true Brady fan

“I became a true fan. I’m proud that I also get to call him a great friend,” Beckham said in the opening of his article, per Time Magazine. Beckham said even if you don’t follow American football, you want to watch Tom Brady play, joking that it’s because he’s “goddamn good-looking!” Beckham said Brady has accomplished the unimaginable by winning seven Super Bowl titles in 10 Super Bowl appearances and capturing the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

“When I think about the peak of athletic excellence, it’s hard not to think about Tom Brady,” said Beckham, adding that to watch TB12 play is nothing short of inspiring.

Based on his stats and the records that he has broke, Beckham said Brady “is and always will be one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play American football.” Beckham added that Brady became his personal hero due to his unmatched dedication to the sport, his leadership on the field and for his courage and mental and physical strengthen.

The soccer legend also called Brady as a great human being, a great father, family man, friend and partner. “He’s simply the best, and I can’t wait to see what this next season brings,” he ended.

Brady selected as Air Player of the Week

After leading the Buccaneers to a close 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, Brady was selected as FedEx Air Player of the Week, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady finished the game with 379 passing yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions to help the Buccaneers open their season on a high note as they seek to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Brady also led an 11-play drive with 1:22 remaining capped by a field goal by Ryan Succop to lift the Buccaneers to victory. The Buccaneers will next face the Atlanta Falcons, a game which Brady called as a big week ahead. Brady added that the Buccaneers have a lot to improve on as they embark on a marathon.