Following a bad practice on Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reminded teammates that their Super Bowl run last season is in the past and they are facing an entirely new challenge in the upcoming season. “There’s nothing about last year and that’s in the past. We have a new experience this year,” Brady said when asked how he reminds teammates how to forget their last year’s Super Bowl LV victory. The soon-to-be-44 Brady said they got to be able to create their own future, through attitude, effort and preparation, adding “nothing about last year is going to carry over into this year.” “It’s an entirely new challenge,” stressed Brady, per a transcription of the YouTube video of his media conference posted by the Buccaneers on their official channel.

Brady added that they will be starting at the bottom like everybody else and they have to climb their way up. Last season, Brady signed with the Buccaneers after a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, highlighted with six Super Bowl titles. Brady did not disappoint as he led the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 and helped them become the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home field.

Arians scores team after sluggish practice

Brady issued the reminder after head coach Bruce Arians scored the team for its sluggish practice. "I'm really not pleased," Arians said minutes after the final horn sounded, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, referring to both offense and defense.

Arians pointed to dropped passes when it comes to the offense while he claimed the defense did not stop anything over third-and-nine. “Hopefully we'll get better in pads tomorrow,” he added. Brady, for his part, echoed Arians’ sentiment, saying it was not the team’s best day. The veteran quarterback added that they have to sit down, watch the film and make the necessary adjustments.

“We've got to come out tomorrow and get the job done,” he said, stressing that they got to grind through it during training camp in preparation for their Super Bowl title defense. There were positive notes during Friday’s practice as tight end OJ Howard practiced fro the first time in camp after suffering a Achilles tendon injury in Week 4 last season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown also stood out on Friday after he caught an easy touchdown pass after eluding a young defensive back.

Brady removes sleeve on left knee

Reporters noticed on Friday that Brady removed the sleeve he has worn on his left knee since suffering a torn ACL in 2008 when he was with the Patriots. When asked about it, Brady said he doesn’t need it anymore after wearing it for 14 years, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Brady played almost all of last season with a torn MCL before he underwent surgery after the Super Bowl. "It feels good now," said Brady, who drew praises from his teammates for his toughness for managing to play with the injury and still lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title.