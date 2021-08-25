During an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he’s hoping that the coming season, his 22nd in the NFL, could be his best year. But for former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, he expects the 44-year-old Brady to have a monster season. “I could see Tom Brady having another big season, a better season than he did last year,” said Orlovsky during ESPN’s First Take, per transcription of the show’s video. With the Buccaneers’ offensive line intact, Orlovsky said Brady is in line for a “monster season” as they try to defend their Super Bowl title and become the first team to capture back-to-back Lombardi Trophy since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Last season, Brady threw for a total of 50 touchdowns and ran for four more scores as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Brady praises rusher Bernard

Brady is impressed by his new teammate, running back Giovani Bernard, whom the team acquired in the offseason through a one-year deal. In a report by JoeBucsFan.com, the 44-year-old Brady was all praises on Bernard on SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying he's impressed by the running back's professionalism. “Obviously his skill set is one thing. but really his professionalism is what’s really been great for me to see,” Brady said of Bernard, adding "I’ve been around a lot of really professional guys over the years and Gio’s just right there." It was reported that Brady personally recruited Bernard to join the Buccaneers after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals as he's known to be a pass-catching running back throughout his eight-year NFL career.

In his eight-year stint with the Bengals, Bernard tallied 6,500 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns in 115 games. During that span, Bernard ran the ball 921 times for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns and had 342 catches for 2,867 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Bernard had 47 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns for Cincinnati.

Bernard is always ready to go

Brady said Bernard comes in during practice very attentive, ready to go and brings it everyday. Despite being a veteran, Brady said Bernard is willing to learn and always trying to do the right thing. The Buccaneers’ backfield is loaded with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette atop the depth chart, but they need a pass-catching rusher like Bernard to provide Brady with another option on offense.

Last season, Fournette recorded just 36 catches for 233 yards and a score while Jones caught 28 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Bucs rookie offensive lineman to suit up vs Texans

The Buccaneers will play the Houston Texans in their preseason finale on Saturday. In that game, fans will get to finally see rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey in action, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Easterling said that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Hainsey will be in the lineup against the Texans. The Buccaneers selected Hainsey in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.