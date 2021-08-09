Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to play when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made the announcement on Monday’s press conference at the team’s training camp, saying he plans to utilize all of his players against the Bengals. “Everybody will play," Arians told reporters. However, Arians said the coaching staff will determine Brady’s stint on the field on how it goes. “It's normally a drive or two. It won't be many,” said Arians.

Earlier, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports mentioned that the 44-year-old Brady, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn MCL in his left knee, wants to get some reps during the preseason.

Brady spent most of his offseason rehabbing his knee after leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 by playing most of the season with a torn MCL. But in a tweet, Brady declared that he’s ready to embark on his 22nd year in the NFL. Arians also said that the coaching staff will determine the playing time of each playing, considering that the preseason was reduced from four games to three. "Don't know how much, but everybody will play the first game," Arians said. The Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans on Aug.

22 and the Houston Texans on Aug. 29. The Buccaneers will open their Super Bowl title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

Arians tells offense to grow up after another bad practice

During the press conference, Arians did not mince words when he spoke about how the way the offense practiced on Monday. "It was probably the worst offensive practice we've had in three years,” said Arians, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Arians mentioned that the offense had a pattern of struggling during practice after an off day during this training camp. “They just have to grow up and man up,” Arians said, per Easterling, quoting a tweet from Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. According to Easterling, the first-team offense did not score during the red zone period while receivers struggled with drops throughout practice.

While he criticized the offense’s performance, Arians was all praises for the team’s defense for showing up during training camp.

Brate to return from PUP list

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team removed tight end Cameron Brate from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, paving his way to return to practice. The Buccaneers earlier placed the veteran tight end on the list before the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. The tight end played all of the Buccaneers’ 20 games, including regular season and postseason. He tallied 28 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and had 14 receptions for 175 yards and another score in the playoffs.

He began the season as the third-string tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard but his role got bigger after Howard was lost to an Achilles tendon injury.