Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended the Hall of Fame induction of close friend and former rival, quarterback Peyton Manning, on Sunday in Canton, Ohio. When Manning mentioned the 44-year-old Brady during his speech, the crowd started to boo the seven-time Super Bowl champion. But Brady took it in stride and made fun of the situation on his Instagram story, posting a video of the booing with the caption “I went to a party with a bunch of Colts, Raiders, and Steelers fans … here’s how it went”, per a report by Heavy.com. The video of the booing was posted by Twitter account @7RingsTommy.

During his more than two-decade career in the NFL, Brady has tormented the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady had an 11-7 edge against Manning in their head-to-head clashes. Brady also edged the Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship Game while he led the New England Patriots to a close win over the Raiders in 2002. In his career, Brady has a 6-1 record against the Raiders and 12-3 against the Steelers. When asked about their Hall of Fame visit with Brady, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he expected his quarterback to get booed by the Hall of Fame crowd.

“Look at who was there – Denver, Indianapolis, Steelers. He got booed, hell yeah he got booed,” Arians said, per a report by Larry Brown Sports. Brady, for his part, has won seven Super Bowl rings in his 21-year NFL career. As he heads to his 22nd season in the NFL, Brady will try to duplicate his feat to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles during the 2003-04 season with the Patriots.

McAfee slams Brady haters

But former Colts kicker Pat McAfee, who now works as sports analyst and radio show host, defended Brady from the haters. In a video of his program “The Pat McAfee Show”, the retired kicker spoke about Brady haters, saying “What were they doing? Why was Thomas Edward Patrick Brady III booed for in Canton?” “Do they not know that guess what, hey you’re sitting at his house, that’s something that’s going to live there forever.

He hasn’t moved in yet but he’s going to be there for a long, long, long haul,” McAfee stressed as per transcription of the YouTube video of his program.

QB coach reveals way to motivate Brady

During an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen revealed how he motivates Brady. When Brady turned free agent last season, it was a surprise that only several teams expressed interest in his services. For Christensen, he uses that as motivation for Brady. “I won’t mention the names, but every once in a while I’ll tease about a club and say ‘You know, they wanted him over you,’ Christensen said, per a report by The Spun. Christensen added that Brady still hasn’t gotten over the fact that he was selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

“I think that’s just the way he fuels himself. He keeps it underneath, but don’t think that isn’t boiling inside him,” Christensen said.