Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Tuesday posted a video as part of moves to hype his upcoming golf showdown against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau. The 43-year-old Brady will partner with PGA Tour veteran Phil Mickelson, who recently became the oldest player to win a major following his triumph at the PGA Championship, to face the Rodgers- DeChambeau duo in the second version of “The Match” on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In his latest video posted on his official Twitter account, Brady was seen making three straight long putts – one each for Rodgers, DeChambeau, and Mickelson, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News.

"Phil, this is gonna be us all day," Brady said of his final putt. Brady accompanied his post with the caption “Don’t worry boys, far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th... @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau @AaronRodgers12.”

But Brady’s video did not escape the prying eyes of his former New England Patriots teammate and close friend, Julian Edelman, who immediately poked fun at the quarterback’s golfing skills. Edelman, a former wide receiver, retweeted Brady’s post and accompanied it with the caption “CGI really has come a long way @TomBrady”, per a report by Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston.

CGI really has come a long way @TomBrady https://t.co/8ZZAXGVFUh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 22, 2021

Edelman also made fun of Brady's Madden 22 cover

This was not the first time that Edelman and Brady make fun of each other on social media. Just recently, Edelman made fun of his former quarterback after the latter became one of the two players on the cover of Madden 22, alongside Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edelman posted a screenshot of an older Madden game, which did not include Brady’s name and photo but only indicated “QB No. 12”. The former wide receiver then accompanied it with the caption “You’ve come a long way since ‘QB No. 12’ @TomBrady.” After Edelman announced his retirement, rumors surfaced that he could be joining Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

However, Edelman declared that he has no intention of playing in another uniform, adding that he’s a Patriot for life.

Bucs sign first-round pick

The Buccaneers finally signed their 2021 first-round pick, outside linebacker Joe Tryon, to his rookie deal, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith reported that Tryon, as a standard for first-round picks, signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option. With Tryon’s signing, only offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who was taken in the third round, remains unsigned. The Buccaneers earlier signed quarterback Kyle Trask (2nd round), wide receiver Jaelon Darden (fourth round), linebacker K.J. Britt (fifth round), cornerback Chris Wilcox (sixth round), and linebacker Grant Stuard (seventh round) to deals.