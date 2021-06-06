As the world celebrates World Environment Day, supermodel and known environmentalist Gisele Bundchen issued a heartfelt message on occasion on her Instagram account. “We can all make a difference. This planet is our home, and the choices we make will help create our future,” said Bundchen on her social media account. Then, the supermodel asked her followers to take a pledge to reimagine, recreate, and restore the earth for the sake of our collective health and the health of our planet. One of those who pledged is no other than her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who commented, “I pledge to support you in taking action toward a sustainable future‼” on his wife’s post.

Bundchen responded to her husband’s post with “@tombrady te amo!”

Gisele, a known environmentalist

Gisele is known for being an environmentalist, aiming to plant thousands of trees in her native country of Brazil. When she celebrated her 40th birthday, Gisele pledged to plant 40,000 trees to celebrate “Four Decades Of Being Alive On This Amazing Planet.” In addition, Gisele recently joined DraftKings as a special advisor to the CEO and Board for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives. According to Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports, Bundchen will help DraftKings with the company’s "environmental and social objectives.” One of the company’s objectives is to raise funds to plant 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022.

Another Brady memorabilia sold for big bucks

A day after Brady made another record for the price of football cards, one of his memorabilia netted big bucks, per Mark Russell of USA Today. Russell reported that the ball from Brady’s first touchdown pass was sold for $428,842 during a Lelands auction. The ball owner is a long-time New England Patriots fan and is going to their games since the late 1970s.

The fan got possession of the ball after wide receiver Terry Glenn threw it into the crowd after Brady completed his first career touchdown pass on Oct. 14, 2001. Brady failed to throw a touchdown pass in his first 2 ½ games since taking over as the starter for the injured Drew Bledsoe, but he threw for 364 yards and two scoring strikes on that day.

At first, the fan used to show the ball to his friends during games but decided to keep it in a safety deposit box at a local bank after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl in 2003. On Friday, Brady set a new mark for the third time on the price of football cards after his rookie card netted around $3 million in an auction by Lelands.

Brady first set the record in March after his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card was sold to a fan for a record $1.32 million, eclipsing the previous record of $861,000 paid for a Patrick Mahomes National Treasures autographed card. The following month, another Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket was sold for $2,252,855 in a Lelands auction.

But weeks later, another Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket was sold for $2,589.477. The card's value increased to around $3.107 million after adding the 20 percent buyer’s premium, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.