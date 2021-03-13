Analyst Max Kellerman of ESPN is known as a staunch critic of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He became famous for floating the “cliff theory” by saying that Brady’s career was falling off a cliff several years ago. However, Brady proved him wrong as he led the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl win via a 13-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. When Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, Kellerman was at it again, saying that the veteran quarterback will never succeed outside of Bill Belichick’s system with the Patriots.

However, midway through last season, Kellerman admitted that he’s wrong about his “cliff theory,” but every now and then, he still criticized Brady on ESPN’s “First Take,” which he co-hosts with Stephen A.

Smith. So it was a surprise for viewers when Kellerman discussed Brady’s contract extension with the Buccaneers, that he referred to the veteran quarterback as GOAT or the greatest of all time. “I don’t think it’s coincidental that the GOAT Tom Brady has always allowed the team to kick the can down the road to get cap relief so that they could afford to put a team around him. It’s very smart of him,” said Kellerman, per transcription of the show’s video on YouTube.

Brady will stay with Bucs until he’s 45

Kellerman added that Brady deserves every penny of his contract extension, which will keep him on the team until he’s 45 years old, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “However much it is, Tom Brady’s earned every penny,” Kellerman said. For Smith, the contract will allow Brady to fulfill his initial goal of playing until he’s 45 years old and allow the Buccaneers to keep some key players who will help them succeed.

According to Laine, Brady inked a four-year contract extension that is basically a one-year extension because it has three voidable years. The contract extension has given the Buccaneers an additional $19 million in salary-cap space to keep some of their key players who will turn free agent next week. Among them is pass-rusher Shaq Barrett, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Lavonte David signs new deal

On the same day that Brady signed his contract extension, inside linebacker Lavonte David, the longest-tenured Buccaneer in the roster, inked his multi-year contract, five days before he was scheduled to hit the free-agent market, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Per reports, David signed a two-year deal worth $25 million.

David recorded 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one interception, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the regular season.