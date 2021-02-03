In his 20-year coaching career in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has faced quarterback Tom Brady several times. But this season, Bowles has had an opportunity to get to know Brady better as a teammate after the veteran quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. During an interview on the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, Bowles was asked about what's stood out most to him about the 43-year-old Brady after being around him this season, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com.

Aside from Brady’s work ethic, diligence and his precision to be the best, Bowles said one thing that stood out is the quarterback’s ability to make everyone else feel important and "feel like superstars."

Bowles says Brady is extra special

Bowles said Brady goes up to scout team guy or talk to the defensive or offensive unit and talk football, “And, by the time you're finished talking to him, you'll feel like you're helping him as opposed to him helping you,” said Bowles, who will coach in a Super Bowl game for the first time in his career. Bowles lauded Brady’s people skills as “outstanding”, saying he wants to include everyone in the game to help improve the team. Through Brady's help, many of his teammates and other people within the organization have become professionals.

"I think it's helped them train better, I think it's helped them see the game better, I think it's helped their focus better on both sides of the ball," Bowles said. “And, the fact that he is a great player and he can throw the football on top of that, it just makes him extra special,” he stressed.

Brady expresses love for Patriots fans

Brady’s NFL career started in New England when he was Patriots as the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.

With Brady staying there for 20 years and winning six Super Bowl rings at the same time, the place holds a special place in his heart. The feeling is mutual for Patriots fans, who are rooting for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl ring when the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. On Wednesday, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported that Brady spoke about his love for New England.

“I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England, and the incredible support over the years. Again, it was an amazing two decades of my life,” said Brady.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft roots for Brady

Like most Patriots fans, team owner Robert Kraft is also rooting for Brady in Sunday’s big game. “I’m rooting for Tom Brady. I’m so excited,” Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview, per CBS Sports. Despite Brady’s departure, Kraft said he still has some great communications with his former quarterback, whom he called a “special human being.”