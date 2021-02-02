Defensive end Jared Allen was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. During his four-year tenure with the Chiefs, he led the NFL in sacks in 2007 with 15.5 and made it to the All-Pro team that year. So it was a surprise when the retired NFL player picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his old team as winner of Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Allen told ESPN’s “First Take” that he loves the Chiefs and he really wants them to do well, but he think what Tom Brady did this year is impressive.

“To be able to switch and go from the AFC, go from a spot where he’s been 20 years.

New organization, new team and take them to the Super Bowl, it’s impressive. I love watching greatness,” Allen stressed, per transcription from the show’s YouTube video. “I think I wanna see Tom Brady to be the first home team to win a Super Bowl,” he added. Allen also credited Brady’s work ethic for his greatness, saying the veteran quarterback’s preparation is second to none. “That’s what I really see, the fortitude to push through and understand the process will eventually pay off,” he said. Allen said it is also amazing to see Brady make it to his 10th Super Bowl, nine with the New England Patriots.

Brady to set another record

In his 21 years in the NFL, the 43-year-old Brady has set numerous records, including several marks in the Super Bowl, including the record as the oldest non-kicker to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Brady is set to clinch another record when he takes his first snap on Sunday. Per John Breech of CBS Sports, Brady is set to become the oldest player regardless of position to play in a Super Bowl. Currently, the record belongs to Matt Stover, who served as the Indianapolis Colts kicker in Super Bowl XLIX at the age of 42 years and 11 days.

Brady will be 43 years and 188 days old when Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday. During Monday’s media day, Brady declared that he would consider playing past 45 years old but it depends on his body and if he can still perform at a high level. Brady is certain to return to the Buccaneers next season in the last year of the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed in the offseason.

Brady lauds Bucs OC Leftwich

During his media conference, Brady praised Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for his tremendous job in leading the team’s explosive offensive attack this season. “Yeah, I think Byron has done an incredible job,” Brady said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Brady said he has known Leftwich for a long time, as he played against him for several times before the latter ventured into coaching after his playing career. “He’s got a great work ethic, a great football I.Q.,” Brady said of his offensive coordinator. In the regular season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for the Buccaneers.