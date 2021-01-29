During his Thursday press conference, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady tackled various issues, including his parents' victorious battle against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and his first year a new team following a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. After their first practice for their Super Bowl LV showdown with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium, Brady faced the media.

One of the first issues he discussed was his parents' condition – Tom Sr. and Galynn – who got COVID-19 in September. The 43-year-old Brady said his parents are doing great, and he's very thankful that they came through it, per a transcript of his interview posted on the team's official YouTube page.

Brady said his parents' condition somewhat affected his performance on the field, saying his parents' health is very important. Luckily for Brady, he has three sisters who are addressing the needs of his parents.

Brady's parents to lead family's Super Bowl contingent

Brady also shared that his parents and other family members will be on the stands when the underdog Buccaneers take on the Chiefs. I'll have a full contingent all coming in, I think on Saturday afternoon, ready to watch the game and cheer us on," he said. Due to the pandemic, Brady's parents were able to watch only one game in the regular season, and it was not a pretty sight as the Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. However, Brady and the Buccaneers avenged their two regular-season losses to the Saint with a 30-20 win.

Brady discusses the move with Bucs

Per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press, Brady also discussed his first season with the Buccaneers, where he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million in the offseason. From a 7-9 record in the previous year, Brady's arrival significantly improved the Buccaneers as they finished the regular season with an 11-5 mark.

Brady then led them to three road wins in the postseason to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2002. "As it played out, this really has been a magical year for me," said Brady, who threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the regular season.

Bucs want to win Super Bowl for Arians

Brady is going for his 7th Super Bowl ring, and he's hopeful that the Buccaneers will finish the job.

However, Brady said they need to play their best to beat a championship-level team like the Chiefs. In a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady said the Buccaneers want to win Super Bowl LV for their head coach Bruce Arians, whom he considers a great leader, a great person, and a great friend. "Everybody has a great affection for him, for the person he is," Brady said of Arians, who will be the second-oldest head coach in a Super Bowl.