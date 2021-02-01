Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the thick of preparation for Super Bowl LV appearance where they will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With his family out of town, the 43-year-old Brady said he’s alone in his house to focus completely on his preparation against the Chiefs. As the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl game at home, Brady said he has enough time to get his body right now that they don’t have to travel, per Mark Maske of The Washington Post. “I’ve had time to get my body right. There’s been no travel for our team, where it’s a home game,” said Brady, who will be going for his 7th Super Bowl ring in his 10th appearance in the big game.

However, Brady looks like he’s missing his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, based on his reaction to her Instagram post. Gisele posted a photo of her and Brady while hugging with the sunset as the background, accompanying it with a heart emoji as a caption. Brady then commented “missing you” with three heart eyes emojis.

Gisele and her kids will return on Saturday together with Brady’s parents and other family members to watch the Buccaneers in action.

Brady says atmosphere completely different

Compared to his previous nine Super Bowl appearances, Brady said this is completely different as the Buccaneers would stay in their own homes and don’t have to eat hotel food for a week. But this would give him more time to prepare and to study his opponent on Sunday.

“That’s the most prep I’ve ever had, could really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint,” Brady said, adding that he uses his time for video analysis. When it comes to atmosphere in the stadium, Brady said attendance would be limited due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Based on NFL’s plan, in consultation with public-health authorities, around 22,000 fans will attend the Super Bowl, including 14,500 ticket buyers and about 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers.

Brady talks about Michael Jordan

While they play different sports, Brady and NBA legend Michael Jordan have something in common – they both have six championship rings. Brady has won six during his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots while Jordan also had the same number of championship rings during his career with the Chicago Bulls. When asked about the chance of surpassing Jordan during Monday’s press conference, Brady said it would be incredible.

“Well, Michael’s one of my sports idols, so I think he’s pretty incredible,” Brady said, per Tom Westerholm of Boston.com. Brady said he’s lucky to be a part of a lot of great teams and to be given the opportunity to play this game. Earlier, Brady declared that he would consider playing beyond age 45 if his body allows him to.