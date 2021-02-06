Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor joined in on the debate on who’s the greatest quarterback of all time. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Taylor declared that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, picking him over Joe Montana. When pressed on who’s the greatest of all time between Brady and Montana, Taylor said he would pick Montana in terms of quarterbacks that he played against. During his career with the New York Giants, Taylor played Montana five times, winning three. In their last two meetings, Montana was carried off the field, per John Fennelly of USA Today.

While he did not have a chance to face Brady, Taylor said that if the choice is based on history, he said the Buccaneers quarterback is hands-down the GOAT.

Taylor lauds Brady’s consistency

According to Taylor, Brady has played in 20 percent of all Super Bowls in his 21-year NFL career, referring to the quarterback’s 10 appearances in the big game. "There's nothing I can say. He is the G.O.A.T. He is one of the greatest players this game has ever seen,” said Taylor, adding that nobody could break Brady's records. Brady won six Super Bowl rings in his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots and will be gunning for his seventh when the Buccaneers take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. In his career, Brady is 6-3 in Super Bowl games while Montana never lost a Super Bowl but only won four rings.

Taylor, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants, lauded Brady’s consistency for making winners out of the lineups that were given to him. He also called Brady the Michael Jordan of football.

Final injury report for Bucs-Chiefs

The Buccaneers have released their final injury report ahead of their Super Bowl clash with the Chiefs, where they will be a 3.5-point underdog.

According to Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com, wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Per a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brate was pulled out of practice due to back discomfort as a precautionary measure. Brown was also listed as questionable despite fully participating in Thursday’s practice despite a knee issue.

Among those who fully participated in practice despite various issue were inside linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip/quad), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (not injury related), and safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle). Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh both did not participate but are expected to play against the Chiefs.