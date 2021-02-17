On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted on all of his social media accounts a video compilation of all the negative statements and predictions that he received from the media last season. The 43- year-old Brady silenced all his critics when he led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for his seventh Super Bowl win. Brady finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Brady stepped up in the postseason, throwing for 1,061 yards and ten touchdowns with three interceptions as he led the Buccaneers to three huge wins over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and the Chiefs.

Days after the win, Brady looked back at the criticisms and posted a video compilation on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. He accompanied his Twitter post with the caption “I love talk radio...@TB12sports.” As for his Instagram post, he accompanied it with the caption, “I kept all the receipts ... Never let THEM define YOU‼ @tb12sports.”

Brady’s post garnered thousands of comments, but none bigger than the reaction of his wife Gisele Bundchen, who commented, “Never let ANYONE define you! Just keep doing your best.” Brady’s teammate also commented on the post, including his backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, wide receiver Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, and Devin White.

Dianna Russini of ESPN was the first one to issue an apology to Brady, commenting, “sorry, we cool?” per Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk refused to apologize for his comment back then, tweeting, “Now do one with all the over-the-top media praise for the QB after a Super Bowl that was won by the defense,” referring to the outstanding Buccaneers’ defense that did not yield a touchdown to the Chiefs.

Florio, however, forgot that Brady threw three touchdown passes – two to tight end Rob Gronkowski – to power the Buccaneers’ offense past the Chiefs.

Suh wants to stick with the Buccaneers

After winning his first Super Bowl while playing alongside Brady, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh said he doesn’t want to retire and wants to return to the Buccaneers next season.

"My goal is to come back and have an opportunity to go win another championship," Suh told Albert Breer of the MMQB, per a report by Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Suh said he and Brady discussed his plan of staying with the Buccaneers and raised the idea to general manager Jason Licht.

Suh also revealed that head coach Bruce Arians told him during the Super Bowl parade that he’s not going anywhere. “So I look forward to the opportunity to continue to play, especially for Tampa. And I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play,” Suh said. Aside from Suh, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, running back Leonard Fournette, receiver Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski will all turn free agents in the offseason.