Moments after winning his seventh Super Bowl trophy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady declared that he will be back for his second season with the team and go for another Lombardi Trophy. Before the 43-year-old Brady made the pronouncement, some analysts declared that the 21-year NFL veteran might play beyond the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the Buccaneers last offseason. Brady also declared during the post-game interview following their 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs that he will consider playing beyond the age of 45, but it all depends on his body and his performance.

McCoy says Brady is dialed in

But for Buccaneers veteran running back LeSean McCoy, Brady can play for five more years, based on what he saw up close as the quarterback led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title since 2002. “He’s 43! He’s dialed in. He can play another five years,” the 32-year-old McCoy said on “Pat McAfee Show.” “Just because, not only just the talent or the big arm and all that. It’s just like, he gets it. He gets it,” he added, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. According to McCoy, he saw a noticeable change in Brady during the regular season and in the postseason. The running back said Brady was “so serious” in the postseason and turned into “The Terminator” in the playoffs where they beat powerhouse squads like the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packer, and the Chiefs.

McCoy told McAfee that he’s amazed by Brady’s leadership and work ethic when he joined the Buccaneers as a free agent. “He’s the only player that I’ve ever been around that, when he speaks, when he talks, I believe him,” McCoy said, adding that he can’t believe that Brady is back training days they won the Super Bowl.

Earlier, TB12 Sports posted a photo of Brady with his personal trainer Alex Guerrero with the caption “Back to Work.”

Mathieu, Brady back in good terms

Based on Brady’s social media account, he’s back on good terms with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. Brady and Mathieu had several verbal tussles during Super Bowl LV. At one point, Brady lost his composure as he chased Mathieu and said some words to his face.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mathieu declared that Brady called him “something I won’t repeat.” Brady, for his part, texted Mathieu after the game and apologized for his behavior, saying he got carried away by the intense game. However, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin assured that Brady did not use a racial slur during his verbal altercation with Mathieu, based on what he heard on the NFL Films’ audio. But it looks like Brady and Mathieu buried the hatchet as the safety commented a flexed biceps emoji on the quarterback’s Instagram video directed at his haters, per Adam London of the New England Sports Network (NESN).