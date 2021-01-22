Even though he’s busy preparing for their NFC Championship showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took the time to admire his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen as she was doing her yoga. Bundchen, a known yoga enthusiast, posted photos of her doing her workout in a stunning white outfit on Friday on her Instagram account with the caption “Just take a deep breath...You can’t always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside."

Gisele’s photo caught the attention of her 43-year-old loving husband, who regularly leaves sweet messages on his wife’s social media account.

Brady commented “such a cutie” that he accompanied with two heart-eyes emoji. Recently, Brady paid tribute to his wife’s environmental initiative by naming the luxury boat he purchased as "Viva a Vida". As part of her environmental conservation initiative, Bundchen aims to plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest, as she sees it as crucial piece in balancing the earth’s climate.

Brady can get another achievement

When the Buccaneers take on the Packers on Sunday, Brady has a chance to accomplish that has been done by only one quarterback in the history of the NFL. If he leads the Buccaneers to another over the Packers, Brady would become the second quarterback in history to lead a team from both the AFC and the NFC to the Super Bowl, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

During his two-decade stay with the New England Patriots, he reached the Super Bowl nine times, winning six. Craig Morton first accomplished the feat during his time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. He led the Cowboys to Super Bowl V and carried the Broncos to Super Bowl VII, but he both lost those games.

Brady takes high road on coaching issue

During his press conference following their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians claimed that he allowed Brady to coach, something that the Patriots never allowed during the quarterback’s long stay in New England. When asked about it during his Friday’s press conference, Brady took the high road on the issue by saying “I just try to do the best I can every day to show up every day with a good attitude, work hard, and do what my job is”, per Chris Mason of Mass Live.

Brady said he’s having fun in Tampa Bay now and claimed that he had a great time in New England, too.

“So I’ve had a great 21 years. I’m very blessed. I’m a lucky guy,” said Brady, adding that he considers it a blessing that he’s still playing football at his age. Brady also lauded his great teammates that he has played with over the years and his great group this year with the Buccaneers. “That’s the best part about football, is all the relationships you have, and it’s been a fun year doing it,” he said.