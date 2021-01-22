Nebraska college football fans have expressed their relief after the team added Markese Stepp to its roster. The former USC player entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season ended, and he announced that he would be joining the Huskers in 2021. Markese could play an important role on the team’s offense since the team’s senior running backs; Dedrick Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson have announced that they will move on from Nebraska. In a recent interview, Husker’s head coach, Scott Frost, expressed optimism that Markese's recent transfer to the team will be a success.

Coach Frost feels that Markese will provide leadership to the young running backs on his roster

Coach Frost pointed out that the former USC running back was a highly rated player in high school. The Huskers head coach believes that Markese has the right personality to revive his college career, and he could provide some much-needed leadership to the young running backs on the team. Markese will be joining Marvin Scott, Ronald Thompkins, and Sevion Morrison in the Huskers’ running back room. Scott finished his freshman season with 24 carries for 72 yards before he got injured, while Thompkins appeared in two games and finished the season with five carries for 24 yards. On his part, Morrison did not take the field in his first season with Nebraska after he contracted the coronavirus.

Working with running back

During his interview, Scott Frost admitted that he will be working with some inexperienced running backs next season. However, he declared that adding Markese to the team will help the young players adjust to their amplified roles. The 6-foot, 235-pound player will also add to Nebraska’s depth at the running back position. While explaining his decision to join the Huskers, Markese claimed that he felt at home with the team’s coaching staff and culture.

According to the former USC player, Coach Frost's offensive approach will help him display his talent. Markese added that Nebraska’s culture was another reason why he joined the team. The talented running back has declared that playing for the Huskers will help him achieve his dreams. While fans have expressed their excitement after learning of Markese’s addition, they feel Coach Frost is yet to prove that he can turn Nebraska into a college powerhouse.

A section of fans has called for Coach Frost’s sacking after he led the Huskers to another losing season. However, the third-year head coach is still under contract until 2026. Many officials on the team feel that Scott Frost has instilled the right culture at Nebraska, and the team is on the right track despite having three consecutive losing seasons. For now, fans will have to be patient with Coach Frost as he adds more talented players to his roster.