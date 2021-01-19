Quarterback Tom Brady may have signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but his “bromance” with his reliable receiver and close friend Julian Edelman remains alive. Brady and Edelman played for the New England Patriots for 10 years before the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. In their last season together, Edelman caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. The Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal to replace Brady, but he was a disappointment in the passing game, throwing just 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Edelman, for his part, struggled with injuries in the regular season as he was limited to just six games. In that span, he caught just 21 passes for 315 yards with no touchdown as the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 with a 7-9 mark.

Brady reacts to Edelman's post

In his first year with the Buccaneers, the 43-year-old Brady thrived with young targets surrounding him like Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as he finished the regular season with an 11-5 mark. Brady played all 16 regular-season games, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. He also led the Buccaneers to a crucial 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints to book a ticket to the NFC Championship Game where they will take on the Green Bay Packers.

In their win over the Saints, Brady accounted for three touchdowns – two passing and one rushing – as the Buccaneers avenged their two losses to Drew Brees and New Orleans. As a close friend, Edelman took the time to congratulate Brady on his latest feat with his new team, sharing a photo of himself with the veteran quarterback on Instagram with the caption “14-2 in divisional play.

Insane. Congrats buddy. @tombrady”. Brady then responded to the post of his long-time target, saying “Love u lil bro!” with a heart emoji.

Brady shows funny side on interaction with ref

After putting the game against the Saints away for good with a rushing touchdown in the latter part of the fourth quarter for a 29-20 lead, Brady celebrated with his teammates and tried to high-five a referee but was left hanging by the game official.

The video of Brady trying to high-five a referee went viral on social media so the veteran quarterback rode on its popularity by coming out with his own version. Brady shared his own video clip of the moment to the tune of “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

“You lost that lovin' feelin’, bring back that lovin' feelin’” pic.twitter.com/lo4XIhrId0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

This was not the first time that Brady was left hanging on a high-five. During his time with the Patriots, a video of Brady went viral as he was trying to find a teammate to give him a high-five, as reported by Larry Brown Sports.