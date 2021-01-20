The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go up against the favorite Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field for a Super Bowl LV spot. The Packers entered the week as a four-point favorite despite their 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6. Despite this, Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is confident with their chances against the Packers because of veteran quarterback Tom Brady. “We have the best quarterback. Usually, the best quarterback wins the game,” said Brate, per Kyle Burger of ABC Action News.

After winning just seven victories last season, the Buccaneers have significantly improved with Brady as the quarterback, finishing the season with four straight wins en route to an 11-5 record and the No.

5 seed postseason. Brady threw for 12 touchdowns during that span and just one interception to cap his regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Brate says Bucs rely on Brady’s playoff experience

Before this, the Buccaneers last made the playoffs in 2007, so many of their players have no postseason experience but looked up to Brady to lead them. “Not too many of us have played in post-season games on our team. Going to the Washington game, he let us know what to expect; it’s going to be different,” said Brate. “I think we’ve all relied on Tom’s experience and his greatness all year,” he added. Brate has emerged as one of Brady’s favorite targets in the postseason. In their 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card Game, Brate caught four passes for a season-high 80 yards.

In their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints, Brate tallied four catches for 50 yards. Sunday’s game against the Packers will be Brady’s 14th appearance in a conference championship game, but his first in the NFC after a 20-year stay with the New England Patriots.

Buccaneers make roster moves

The Buccaneers made several roster moves ahead of their showdown against the Packers.

The Buccaneers placed reserve linebacker Jack Cichy on injured reserve after sustaining a broken arm against the Saints. They promoted veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon from the practice squad to fill Cichy’s spot on the active roster. The Buccaneers also designated running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner for return from injured reserve.

2 Bucs make it to All-Rookie Team

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were selected by the Pro Football Writers Association to the 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team, per Carmen Vitali Buccaneers.com. Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played every offensive snap for the Buccaneers and allowed just one sack all year. Winfield, for his part, finished the regular season with 91 tackles (one for loss), six passes defended, four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. In the postseason, Winfield, the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has 12 tackles (two for loss) and recorded a crucial forced fumble against New Orleans.