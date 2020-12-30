During his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady was dubbed as a system quarterback under head coach Bill Belichick's guidance. When Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many expected Brady to falter in a new system under coach Bruce Arians. But Brady proved all his critics and doomsayers wrong as he led the Buccaneers to their first postseason appearance since 2007 while throwing for 4,234 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. In his first year in Tampa, Brady also broke Jameis Winston’s franchise record (33) for touchdown passes in a season.

For their part, Belichick and the Patriots failed to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Brady is clearly the system

With this in mind, Colin Cowherd, host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports, insisted that Brady was clearly the system in New England and Belichick relied on it, per a story by Wil Leitner of Fox Sports Radio. “Tom Brady is the system. Maybe it’s Belichick who relies on his ‘system’ because he’s won only 46 percent of his game without Brady,” said Cowherd, referring to the Patriots’ 6-9 record this season with Cam Newton as the quarterback.

Tom Brady was undervalued in New England:



"If that's not a wake up call that Bill Belichick needs to give more personnel power to somebody else, I don't know what is." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/x8pP5t2bLi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 29, 2020

Patriots had a top-10 offense in Brady’s last season

Cowherd further drove home his point, saying the Patriots had a top-10 scoring offense last season with Brady under center even without talented receivers surrounding him.

That year, Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 mark and a Wild Card berth. Cowherd stressed that the Patriots have had a better offensive line this season, but they are 28th in the league in scoring with Newton as signal-caller. In their 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Cowherd said New England had the ball for only 20 minutes while Newton passed for only 34 yards.

“Let’s just admit it this morning that Tom Brady was undervalued,” said Cowherd. The partnership between Belichick and Brady produced six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances to the big dance. Earlier, former Patriots linebacker James Harrison declared Brady more valuable over Belichick in New England.

Cowherd advises Belichick to turn over a personnel decision

Cowherd said the staggering loss to the Bills should serve as a wake-up call to Belichick on handling his personnel power. Cowherd said Belichick needs to give more personnel power to somebody else outside the organization. According to Cowherd, Belichick hasn’t drafted a skill position player that made a Pro Bowl in a decade. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was the last player that the Patriots drafted who made it to the Pro Bowl.

