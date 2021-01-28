When he was still with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady declared several times that he plans to play until he’s 45 years old. But for Albert Breer, a long-time beat writer of NBC Sports with h the Patriots who now works for Sports Illustrated, the 43-year-old Brady might play beyond that, with the way he’s playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I don't think he even thinks about the idea of retiring, even if he wins this game," said Breer, referring to the Buccaneers’ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium where Brady will go for his seventh SB ring.

According to Breer, Brady is not after some fairy-tale ending for his career, but he thinks the quarterback is driven to play because of his love for competition.

“I just think as long as he still loves it, as long as he can still do it, he's going to continue to do it,” said Breer, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports. “I wouldn't even rule out him going past 45. I think we've sort of put this end date on his career ourselves," he added. Earlier, Jeff Darlington of ESPN made the same assessment about Brady’s plan, saying the veteran quarterback might play beyond the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the Buccaneers offseason. Despite his age, Brady is not showing any sign of slowing down. He played all 16 regular-season games, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002 season.

Brady deemed most valuable acquisition

The Buccaneers netted the most valuable acquisition this season when they signed Brady to a two-year deal worth $50 million, with $9 million in incentives. The signing paid immediate dividends as the Buccaneers went from 7-9 last season to one of the protagonists in Super Bowl LV. After carrying the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in the regular season, Brady led them to three straight road wins to reach the battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

For this reason, former sports agent Joel Corry, who now writes for CBS Sports, declared Brady as the most valuable acquisition n the NFL this season. The Buccaneers became the first NFL team to compete for the Lombardi Trophy at home while Brady is set to become the oldest player of any position in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl.

Mayor removes Brady’s ‘baggage’

At the height of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Brady was caught by Tampa officials working out at a downtown park. A city employee approached him and asked him to leave before realizing that he was talking to Brady, per Andrew Quintana of Fox 61. Days before Super Bowl LV, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor jokingly pardoned Brady, declaring on Twitter that the veteran he couldn't "go into the big game with any baggage."