Veteran actor Kurt Russell has put former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in an awkward but funny situation during his interview on “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN+. Russell appeared on Manning’s show to discuss his role in the movie “The Best of Times” where he played a quarterback named Reno Hightower. At the start of the interview, Manning asked Russell if he has a favorite football team. “Because I wasn’t a player, I didn’t really get into football — and this is, you know, it’s a little embarrassing but — I started to watch this guy Tom Brady,” said Russell, per Katie Kerlowich of The Daily Caller.

Reacting to Russell’s statement, Manning got up and acted that he was trying to end the interview as the veteran actor laughed. Manning also called Russell’s statement a “gut punch”. Russell said he was born in Massachusetts so he became a fan of Brady and the New England Patriots. “I am a huge Tom Brady fan. “I became a New England Patriots fan. I was born in Massachusetts. So that felt very comfortable to do,” explained Russell, who had the chance to some of the Patriots’ game at the private box of team owner Robert Kraft. Brady played for the Patriots for 20 years before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being rivals on the field, Brady and Manning have developed a close friendship.

Brady labeled as greatest teammate of all time

Unlike his fellow tight ends, Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski who contribute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense, Antony Auclair’s name could not be seen on the stat sheet but he helped protect veteran quarterback Tom Brady through his blocking ability. Auclair’s effort to protect Brady has been noticed by his teammates, particularly the veteran quarterback.

"It gives you a lot of confidence to know that this guy trusts you. To get his confidence and trust in you, that’s a lot for me,” said Auclair, who was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. “He’s a great teammate. He’s gotta be the greatest teammate of all-time,” he added, per Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com. Like many of his teammates, Auclair is playing in his first Super Bowl but he’s confident knowing that Brady’s experience will see them through.

Bettor places $2.3 million bet on Bucs

Based on latest betting odds, the Buccaneers have been tabbed as three-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs beat the Buccaneers, 27-24, in the regular season before Tampa Bay’s bye week. Despite this, BetMGM said a bettor placed a $2.3 million bet on the Buccaneers with Tampa Bay getting 3.5 points, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. If the Buccaneers cover the spread, the bettor will win $2 million. The over-under is 56.5 points while the Chiefs have a money line of -170. The Buccaneers, for their part, are at +150.