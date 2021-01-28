The rivalry between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is considered one of the best in the NFL, but they have taken different routes when they entered the league. Manning was taken first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 and was immediately tabbed as starter. Brady, for his part, was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and only assumed the starting role the following year when then-starter Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. The two quarterbacks met 17 times, with Brady having the upper hand with an 11-6 mark. While Manning retired in 2016 after 18 seasons in the NFL, Brady is going strong and continues to amaze at age 43 as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002 where they will face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady won’t be hanging his cleats anytime soon

When asked about Brady’s future after the Super Bowl during an interview on “Good Morning America”, Manning said he believes that his former rival won’t be hanging his cleats anytime soon. “It’s such an individual decision, nobody can make that decision for you,” said Manning, per Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN). Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason following a 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Manning says Brady having a lot of fun in Tampa

Manning said Brady is having a lot of fun in his first year in Tampa, adding that he sees his former rival to continue playing for several years no matter what happened against the Chiefs on Feb. 7.

“I can see him doing it for a few more years no matter what happens on Super Bowl Sunday,” Manning said. Manning’s view is the same as that of Jeff Darlington of ESPN and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who both claimed that Brady could play beyond 45 years old. The former quarterback also spoke about his relationship with Brady, saying he has so much respect for him after their several battles on the field.

Despite their rivalry, Manning said he’s able to form a friendship with Brady off the field. “Always felt he brought out the best in me and vice versa for him,” said Manning.

Arians speak about Brady signing

During his Thursday press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke about the time when they pursued Brady in the offseason. “You can’t hit a home run if you don’t swing for one,” Arians said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“That’s how you live life. Are you going to sit in a closet and or have some damn fun?” he added. The Buccaneers definitely hit a monster home run as Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season.