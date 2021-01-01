As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said goodbye to 2020 and welcomed 2021, he paid tribute to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, in an Instagram post. Brady posted a photo of himself and Gisele while kissing and hugging aboard the quarterback’s yacht as it sailed with the beautiful sunset as background. In the caption, Brady said, “As the sun sets on 2020, I want to say thank you to my wife for the love, and positive energy is always supporting my dreams.” Brady continued, “I am blessed in so many ways, but @gisele, you are my Numero Uno! Happy New Year to you all! Let’s make 2021 our best year yet!” The post drew a romantic response from Gisele, who commented, “Awww te amo.

Let’s make 2021 our best year yet!” Brady also posted a photo of him and Gisele while hugging with the sunset as the backdrop, and he accompanied it with a sweet caption “I don’t know if it’s cloudy or bright. I only have eyes for you.”

Brady and family welcome New Year

Based on the couple’s Instagram photos and stories, it looked like they had some fun while riding Brady’s newly purchased luxury yacht together with their kids. Gisele also posted a magnificent view of the sunset while aboard the yacht and captioned it with “Thank you, sun, for showing up every day and making life possible. Grateful for all the lessons 2020 brought. Now, who is ready to jump into the New Year with optimism and make 2021 our best year yet! Let's go!!” Earlier, TMZ Sports reported that Brady purchased a new 40-plus-foot, state-of-the-art watercraft, usually in the two-million-dollar price range.

As a tribute to his wife’s advocacy for the environment, he named the boat “Viva a Vida." Gisele is currently involved in a conservation initiative aiming to plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest. Brady’s vacation with family is a much-needed break from the rigors of the NFL, especially in the Buccaneers’ last three games.

Updated injury report released

After losing two straight before the bye week, Brady carried the Buccaneers to three straight wins to give the team its first playoff berth since 2007. However, more work is to be done as the Buccaneers need a win over the Atlanta Falcons to seal the No. 5 seed and a date with the NFC East champion. On Thursday, the Buccaneers released an updated injury report indicating that running back Ronald Jones was a full participant in practice.

However, cornerback Carlton Davis III was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to being unable to practice Thursday. Aside from these developments, the Bucs are healthy heading into their regular-season finale against the Falcons.

Brady’s Boston home has a new owner

After sitting in the market for months, Brady’s home in Brookline, Massachusetts, is now finally sold, per a report by Cameron Sperance of Boston.com. Based on Massachusetts land records, the sale of the 12,112-square-foot mansion was completed on Christmas Eve to James Kittler, a trustee who runs JDJ Family Office Services. It is believed that Kittler is not the actual buyer. The property's asking price was initially set at $39.5 million, but the price was brought down to $33.9 million before it was taken off the market.

It was relisted recently with a new real estate agent. The homemade news recently after an intruder broke into it.