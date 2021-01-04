After an impressive road win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the New York Knicks (3-3, 2-2 on the road) will head to State Farm Arena for a Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-2, 1-1 at home),
After a dreadful 3-36 performance from three-point territory against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Knicks rebounded nicely in their 106-102 win over the Pacers. They shot entirely better from deep (12-27) and held Indiana All-Star Domantas Sabonis to just 13 points. New York did a great job on the glass as they outrebounded the Pacers 51-32.
The Hawks have now lost two of their last three outings after starting the season 3-0.
On Saturday, they fell to the Cavaliers by a score of 96-91. Atlanta turned the ball over 20 times in the loss and shot terribly from the free-throw line at just 10-19 (Clint Capela went 0-5).
Team injuries
- Knicks: Out - Frank Ntilikina (knee), Obi Toppin (calf), Doubtful - Dennis Smith Jr. (quad), Omari Spellman (calf), Questionable - Alec Burks (ankle), Probable - Kevin Knox (knee/hand)
- Hawks: Out - Kris Dunn (ankle), Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Tony Snell (foot), Doubtful - Onyeka Okongwu (foot), Rajon Rondo (knee), Questionable - Kevin Huerter (ankle)
Expected starting lineups
- Knicks: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - RJ Barrett, SF - Reggie Bullock, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson
- Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Cam Reddish, SF - De’Andre Hunter, PF - John Collins, C - Clint Capela
Team leaders
- Knicks: Scoring - Julius Randle 21.2, Rebounding - Julius Randle 10.5, Assists - Julius Randle 7.2, Steals - Mitchell Robinson 1.0, Blocks - Mitchell Robinson 1.7
- Hawks: Scoring - Trae Young 28.2, Rebounding - Clint Capela 12.0, Assists - Trae Young 8.3, Steals - Kevin Huerter 1.5, Blocks - Clint Capela 1.3
Team rankings
- Knicks: Points for - 101.7 (30th of 30 teams), Points against - 104.7 (4th)
- Hawks: Points for - 120.0 (2nd), Points against - 112,2 (17th)
Tidbits
- The Hawks have proven to be one of the league’s best offenses early in the season, but they have put up their two lowest point totals in their last two games (114 and 91). They put up at least 122 on the scoreboard in each of their first four games.
- According to teamrankings.com, these teams have been the two best when it comes to defending the three. The Knicks rank first, allowing opponents to shoot just 29.1 percent from three-point range, with Atlanta right behind them in second at 29.6 percent.
- It has been a fabulous start to Julius Randle's season, and according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball Referenxe, he became the first player in Knicks history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists through the first six games of the season.