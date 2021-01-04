After an impressive road win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the New York Knicks (3-3, 2-2 on the road) will head to State Farm Arena for a Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-2, 1-1 at home),

After a dreadful 3-36 performance from three-point territory against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Knicks rebounded nicely in their 106-102 win over the Pacers. They shot entirely better from deep (12-27) and held Indiana All-Star Domantas Sabonis to just 13 points. New York did a great job on the glass as they outrebounded the Pacers 51-32.

The Hawks have now lost two of their last three outings after starting the season 3-0.

On Saturday, they fell to the Cavaliers by a score of 96-91. Atlanta turned the ball over 20 times in the loss and shot terribly from the free-throw line at just 10-19 (Clint Capela went 0-5).

Team injuries

Knicks: Out - Frank Ntilikina (knee), Obi Toppin (calf), Doubtful - Dennis Smith Jr. (quad), Omari Spellman (calf), Questionable - Alec Burks (ankle), Probable - Kevin Knox (knee/hand)

Hawks: Out - Kris Dunn (ankle), Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Tony Snell (foot), Doubtful - Onyeka Okongwu (foot), Rajon Rondo (knee), Questionable - Kevin Huerter (ankle)

Expected starting lineups

Knicks: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - RJ Barrett, SF - Reggie Bullock, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Cam Reddish, SF - De’Andre Hunter, PF - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Team leaders

Knicks: Scoring - Julius Randle 21.2, Rebounding - Julius Randle 10.5, Assists - Julius Randle 7.2, Steals - Mitchell Robinson 1.0, Blocks - Mitchell Robinson 1.7

Hawks: Scoring - Trae Young 28.2, Rebounding - Clint Capela 12.0, Assists - Trae Young 8.3, Steals - Kevin Huerter 1.5, Blocks - Clint Capela 1.3

Team rankings

Knicks: Points for - 101.7 (30th of 30 teams), Points against - 104.7 (4th)

Hawks: Points for - 120.0 (2nd), Points against - 112,2 (17th)

Tidbits