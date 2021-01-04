Following their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team earned the right to face the No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Game on Saturday. It took rookie defensive end Chase Young just seconds to hype up the clash as he faced one of the cameras on his way to the locker room and said "Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom. I want Tom”, per Ryan Homler of NBC Washington.

During his Monday press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discussed Young’s statement when asked by the media to comment on it. While Arians respects Young’s passion and expects him to play his A-game on Saturday, the veteran head coach also issued a warning to the rookie.

"Yeah, we'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games that careful what you wish for," Arians said. Young, the second overall pick by Washington Football Team in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been impressive in his rookie season as he tallied 44 total tackles with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Brady on a tear

Brady, for his part, has been on a tear in his last four games for the Buccaneers following a two-game losing streak before the bye week. In their 44-27 win over the Falcons, the 43-year-old Brady completed 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. In his last eight quarters (second half against Falcons, first half against Detroit Lions, and in their rematch vs Falcons), Brady threw for a total of 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception.

If translates to an actual game, Brady was averaging 533.5 yards and five touchdowns per outing.

Arians gives update on Evans

One play after becoming the first player to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons in the league, wide receiver Mike Evans went down with a knee injury in their win over the Falcons. On Monday, Arians gave a positive update on Evans after the wide receiver underwent MRI to determine the extent of his injury.

“The MRI showed no structural damage. It was a hyperextension,” Arians said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians said he saw Evans in the training room and there was very little swelling in his knee. “He’ll be day-to-day,” he said, adding he hopes that Evans could practice by Thursday. Without Evans, the Buccaneers relied on Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown against the Falcons.

Whiteout vs WFT

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that the Buccaneers will play Washington without star inside linebacker Devin White due to COVID-19 protocols. According to Arians, White can suit up if the game will be played on Sunday. But because it is a Saturday, White has failed to meet the health protocols set by the NFL to avoid the spread of the virus. According to a league, a spokesman said a player who tested positive for COVID-19 would need 10 days of displaying no symptoms, and based on the timeline, the earliest White can return is Jan. 10.