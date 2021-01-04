Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons fifth in terms of passing yards in the regular season. But the 43-year-old Brady managed to climb to third place after completing 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns and an interception in their 44-27 win over the Falcons in their regular-season finale at Raymond James Stadium. Per Bob Garcia IV of Sportscasting.com, Brady now has a total of 4,633 yards, good for third behind Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, (4,823) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (4,740) and ahead of Falcons' Matt Ryan (4,581) and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (4,544).

Brady’s season output has triggered a $562,500 incentive under the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will cash in on a $562,500 incentive today if he remains in the Top 5 in the NFL in passing yards this season. Entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Falcons, Brady is fifth. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Aside from the $50 million in guaranteed money, Brady has a chance to earn $4.5 million more in incentives per year hinged on his statistical performance and offensive snaps. Brady’s performance has helped the Buccaneers finish the season with an 11-5 record and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

In Saturday’s Wild Card Game, the Buccaneers will face the Washington Football Team, which emerged as champion in the NFC East.

Brown also earns $250K bonus

Brady is not the only Buccaneers who have earned incentive following their win over the Falcons. Wide receiver Antonio Brown got an additional $250,000 after notching his 45th reception of the season, per Charean Williams of Yahoo Sports.

Brown accomplished the feat with some help from Brady, who completed three passes to the veteran wide receiver in the last 2:14 of the game to allow him to reach 45 receptions. Brown already had achieved the first of three $250,000 incentives when the Buccaneers reached the postseason. The two other incentives were connected to catches (45) and 600 receiving yards and/or six touchdowns.

But with just 35 catches with 345 yards and two touchdowns heading into their game against the Falcons, Brown had a shot only at the 45 receptions. An opportunity opened for Brown after top wideout Mike Evans suffered a knee injury that ended his night and he stepped up mightily. Brown finished the game with 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

Arians speaks about Brady breaking Manning’ record

With his four-touchdown performance against the Falcons, Brady finished the regular season with 40 touchdown passes, his second-highest output in his 21-year NFL career. More importantly, Brady broke the record for most touchdowns by a quarterback with a new team (37) set by his long-time rival Peyton Manning. When asked about his view about Brady breaking the record of Manning, whom he also coached with the Indianapolis Colts, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said “I know he’ll like that.

Peyton’ll be pissed, though”, according to a tweet by Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.