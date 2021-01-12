Ohio State Buckeyes fans have expressed their disappointment following their national championship game loss to Alabama. A majority of fans were optimistic that the Buckeyes would capture their ninth national title this week, but the team suffered some setbacks during Monday’s game against the Crimson Tide. Ohio State’s star running back, Trey Sermon injured his shoulder in the first quarter, while the team was also without five defensive starters. Nevertheless, some media analysts have blamed Buckeyes coach Ryan Day for his play-calling during the 52-24 loss to Alabama reports 247 sports.

Media analysts criticized Ryan Day’s play-calling against Alabama

After the game, several pundits questioned some of the decisions that the Ohio State coach made during the game. With his team having the chance to tie the game with Alabama at 21 points apiece, Coach Day elected to kick a 23-yard field goal during the second quarter. Several journalists took to social media to criticize the decision by pointing out that the Buckeyes should have been more aggressive on offense. Once the team converted its field goal, Alabama scored 14 unanswered points to secure a 35-17 half time lead.

Justin Fields had a subdued performance in his final game for Ohio State

In addition to criticizing Coach Day’s game management, fans have blamed him for failing to get Justin Field’s more involved in Monday’s loss to Alabama.

The talented quarterback completed 17-of-33 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. Field’s performance was a far cry from his recent 385 yards and six touchdowns showing during the Buckeye’s semifinal playoff win against Clemson Tigers. The team’s fans feel that Coach Day should have put Fields in a position to display his arm talent and athleticism in the championship game.

Nevertheless, Coach Day praised the effort from his players during his post-match media conference.

The Buckeyes coach acknowledged that the team did not execute his game plan, but he expressed optimism that his players will bounce back from the loss. However, Ohio State Buckeyes will likely be without Fields next season since he is expected to be a top ten pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Some media reports have also speculated that several coaches on the Buckeyes staff could move on from the team if Urban Meyer secures the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job. The former Ohio State coach is the front-runner in the NFL team’s ongoing coaching search, and he could poach some key staff members from his former college team. Nonetheless, Coach Day is confident that his team will carry on its dominance in the Big Ten Conference as well as contend for the national championship in the upcoming seasons. Despite the recent lopsided loss to Alabama, Ohio State fans are optimistic that their team has the talent to make another run for the title next year.