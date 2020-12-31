When he takes the field on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will add another NFL record to his long list of accolades and accomplishments. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the 43-year-old Brady is set to make his 299th career start. This would break a tie with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for most starts in NFL history as a quarterback, per Cole Thompson of Fan Sided.

That record would further solidify Brady’s status as the greatest of all time (GOAT). Earlier his season, Brady broke Favre’s record for most games played by an NFL quarterback, including postseason.

Brady’s regular-season debut with the Buccaneers after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million in the offseason was his 327th NFL game, surpassing Favre’s mark. At that point, Favre had 17 more regular-season games, but Brady has played in 41 playoff games.

This season, Brady also clinched the record for most career wins by any player at any position when the Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-31, last October. That victory gave Brady his 222nd career win, allowing him to overtake former teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri, who had 221 in his 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

Buccaneers need a win on Sunday

The Buccaneers have already clinched a playoff spot, but the Falcons game is a crucial one since it will solidify their hold of the No.

5 seed in the NFC. With the No. 5 seed, they would take on the NFC East champion, a team with a losing record. Currently, that honor remains up for grabs with the Washington Football Team, New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys fighting over it on Sunday. Washington Football Team can automatically earn the playoff berth with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

However, if Washington loses and Dallas wins over the Giants, the Cowboys take the division with a 7-9 record. If Washington loses and the Giants beat the Cowboys, it would lead to a three-way tie for the NFC East lead with identical 6-10 marks. If that scenario happens, the Giants would earn the date with the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Game.

Bucs-Falcons clash to push through

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports reported that the Falcons have closed down their team facility after a layer tested positive for COVID-19 three days before their rematch against the Buccaneers. Benjamin said contact tracing has started while all team activities have shifted to virtual. Benjamin added that the game would push through as scheduled on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been working virtually this week after he came close to a person who is believed to have a false positive COVID-19 test Garafolo added that Bowles is expected to coach the Buccaneers against the Falcons as he continues to test negative for the virus, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.