Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half before sitting in the second half in their 47-7 rout of the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Ford Field. The huge win officially ended the Buccaneers’ playoff drought that started in 2007 while Brady became the first player in NFL history to make it to the postseason for 12 straight seasons. More importantly, columnist Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report (B/R) said Brady’s perfect game against the Lions, which came in his 300th regular-season outing, put the NFL on notice that the Buccaneers are a force to reckon with in the postseason.

“In a new uniform, Tom Brady once again poses a threat to every team seeking the Lombardi Trophy,” Moton said in his article on Bleacher Report. With the Buccaneers hitting on all cylinders with three straight wins after losing two straight games before the bye week, Moton believes that their wild-card opponent will have its hands full against Brady and his troops. According to Moton, Brady has a bunch of weapons like wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller while the Buccaneers have rushers Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette on the ground. Brady has also established connection with his former New England Patriots’ teammates, wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brown and Gronkowski combined for four touchdown catches in their wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the Lions.

Defense also doing its share

The Buccaneers’ defense is also doing its share as it leads the NFL in sacks with 47, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moton said Tampa Bay is also second in terms of quarterback pressures with 160 heading into Week 16 and has given up the fewest rushing yards through Week 15. “With Brady, the Buccaneers can make tidal waves in the playoffs,” said Moton, adding that with their talent clicking at the right time, they could make it to Super Bowl 55.

Earlier, analyst Nate Burleson said he will not be surprised if Brady and the Buccaneers make it to the big dance that will be played in Tampa.

Bucs have crucial outing vs Falcons

While the Buccaneers have already secured a spot in the postseason, there’s more at stake in their regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Smith said the Buccaneers have already clinched one of the three Wild Card berths in the NFC and if they beat the Falcons anew, they will secure the top Wild Card or the fifth seed in the playoffs. If this happens, the Buccaneers will face the champion of the NFC East in the Wild Card game. The NFC East title remains up for grabs with three teams – Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys and the New York – battling over it. All of the three aforementioned NFC East teams have a losing record, Smith noted. Washington can clinch the division with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, but if the Football Team loses, the NFC East crown will go to the winner of the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game. If the Buccaneers lose and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay will be the No.

6 seed.