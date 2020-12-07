The Brookline Police, on Monday, arrested a homeless man for breaking into the mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Police said they arrested Zanini Cineus, 34, who was discovered in the basement of the multi-million dollar home "laying on the couch in the middle of the room,” per a report by TMZ Sports. Authorities said Cineus will be arraigned later Monday for multiple criminal charges such as breaking and entering, entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny, and trespassing. In its statement, the police said there are "several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, MA late last year” against Cineus.

The police also turned sentimental in their statement as they refer to Brady as "our forever New England Patriot” which was noted by Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal in a tweet.

This morning at approximately 5:55 AM, multiple Brookline Police units responded to a radio call for a residential alarm at 112 Woodland Road, the former residence of our forever New England Patriot Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/raiFjOhaSG — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 7, 2020

In another crucial piece of information, Monica Madeja and Marc Fortier of NBC Boston reported that Cineus was also arrested for stealing Brady’s signed jersey worth $10,000 from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit in Foxboro in 2019. According to police, Cineus tried to hide the uniform under his shirt together with a glove and tried to escape by running.

However, police arrested him after he slipped while attempting to make a run for the exit.

Brady’s mansion remains unsold

Brady and Gisele placed the mansion on the market in late 2019 for $39.5 million, months before the veteran quarterback decided to leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Without any takers, the couple decided to drop their asking price to $33.9 million. A few weeks later, they decided to take the house off the market. Recently, it was reported that Brady and Gisele hired a new real estate agent to sell the house. The house has a sentimental value to them as they bought the 12,000 square-foot property in 2013 and built the mansion from the ground up.

It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a gym, just to name a few.

Mike Florio makes fun of situation

In his report for Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio tried to make fun of the situation as he referred to a scene in the movie “Ted 2” starring Mark Wahlberg, who is known as a Patriots fan. “It’s unknown whether the intruder was accompanied by a talking Teddy bear in a yellow raincoat and hat,” Florio said in his report, referring to the other star of the movie “Ted”, a talking Teddy bear. In a scene from that movie, Wahlberg and Ted broke into Brady’s house and tried to get a semen sample from the sleeping quarterback. However, Brady woke up and booted them out of the house, with the quarterback throwing the Teddy bear in a “perfect spiral” to Wahlberg.

Below is a clip from the movie.