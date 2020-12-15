Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have had several funny interactions on social media lately. Following the Buccaneers’ 26-14 win, James posted an Instagram story on Brady’s touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. James then commented that he has seen that play once or twice this season. Brady replied with “hopefully you see a lot more.” In their latest social media exchange, Brady posted an Instagram story thanking James’ production company, “Uninterrupted” for the hoodie, as shown by a post of Patriots Loyal Fan on Twitter.

Brady accompanied it with the caption “Thanks for the hoodie” with five tears of joy emojis.

The veteran quarterback was particularly laughing at the words printed on the hoodie which say “More than a trophy husband.” James reposted Brady’s story on his Instagram story and he added eight tears of joy emojis. Brady is certainly no trophy husband to his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen as he’s a six-time Super Bowl winner and on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he decides to end his playing career.

Brady shows off luxury boat

Several days ago, TMZ Sports reported that the 43-year-old Brady purchased a custom 40-plus-foot, state-of-the-art watercraft that is usually in the two-million dollar price range. It was also reported that Brady named it "Viva a Vida" after his wife’s conservation initiative that aims to plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest.

Brady never spoke about his latest purchase, but he showed if off on his Instagram story with the caption “Captain Brady” with a black pirate flag. Days after, Brady posted a photo of himself while behind the wheel of the boat, accompanying it with the caption “Performance/Repeat/Recover”, according to Henry McKenna of USA Today. From the looks of it, Brady is serious in staying with the Buccaneers next season and making Florida his permanent base.

In a recent interview, Brady said “you won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore”, referring to his 20-year stay in icy New England during his stint with the Patriots. The Buccaneers are slated to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a must-win game to boost their playoff chances. The Buccaneers are currently 8-5, sixth in the NFC, hoping to end their playoff drought that began in 2007.

Bucs place special teamers on COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers’ official website on Tuesday reported that the team has placed kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the Buccaneers did not provide additional information if the three tested positive for COVID-19 or were close contacts with an infected person or persons. Succop was on fire lately, making all of his last 20 field goal attempts, including two in Buccaneers’ win over the Vikings. This season, Succop has accounted for 110 points for the Buccaneers, the sixth most in the NFL. The three were the first Bucs players to be added to the list since defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e was added to it on November 30.