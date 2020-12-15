Florida car owners and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can make their vehicle special with a specialty license plate featuring quarterback Tom Brady and they can help a charitable cause by doing so. Non-profit Best Buddies announced on Tuesday that they produce specialty license plates featuring Brady, who has been their reliable ambassador for several years now. According to Best Buddies, it is currently pre-selling the specialty plates for $35, adding that they are exclusive only to Florida drivers. To begin production, Best Buddies must gain 3,000 pre-sold license plates. Best Buddies Florida also shared an image of the specialty license plate featuring Brady on their Instagram account.

Brady proud to support Best Buddies’ work

In a statement, Brady said Best Buddies is a fantastic organization with a great message to spread. “I am so proud to support their work," Brady said. When Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason, Best Buddies founder and CEO Anthony Shriver said they immediately teamed up anew with their long-time global ambassador for this initiative. According to Shriver, Brady has proven himself to be an advocate for individuals with disabilities since 2003. The veteran quarterback is hoping that his involvement in Best Buddies will bring attention to the group’s “mission of friendship and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” In a report by Dan Trujillo of ABC Action News, every purchase of the specialty license plate, $25 will go directly to Best Buddies to be used for its mission to help individuals with special abilities.

Bucs’ rusher Ronald Jones undergoes procedure

When the Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, they could play without their top rusher Ronald Jones, who underwent a procedure to place a pin on his fractured pinky finger to help with the healing. Jones sustained the injury while blocking for Brady in their 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

According to an earlier report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Jones was scheduled to undergo the procedure. It remains unsure if Jones could see action against the Falcons in another crucial game that could affect the Buccaneers’ playoff chances. Wide receiver Chris Godwin recently underwent the same procedure and missed one game before he returned to action.

If Jones won’t be available against the Falcons, the Buccaneers would have to rely on LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn as ball carriers. In 13 games this season, Jones carried the ball 180 times for 900 yards and six touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 165 yards and a score. Even if he misses the game against the Falcons, Jones still has a chance to tally his first 1,000-yard season since he was taken by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.