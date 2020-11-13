Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady recently had one of his worst performances in his career during their 38-3 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The 43-year-old Brady completed just 22 of 38 passes for 209 yards with three interceptions as the 6-3 Buccaneers lost the grip on the NFC South lead to the Saints (6-2). Brady's passer rating of 40.4 against the Saints was the third-lowest of his career, which analysts blamed mainly on the Buccaneers' offensive line failure to provide enough protection to keep the veteran quarterback in the pocket. Some analysts also scored Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians for blaming Brady for his mistakes and for coming up with a poor game plan against the Saints.

Against the Saints' relentless defense, the offensive line surrendered three sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 19 quarterback pressures that kept Brady on his feet all game long.

After the game, Brady declared that "everyone's got to do a lot better, and it starts with me" before they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Based on his Instagram stories, as posted by Twitter user @patriotsloyalf1, Brady looks ready to put the memory of his miserable performance behind and bring the Buccaneers back on the winning track against the Panthers. Brady first posted a story, including a photo of him throwing the ball during practice with a quote, "the successful warrior is the average man with laser-like focus," which he got from the late action star Bruce Lee.

Brady posts photo with Brown

He also tagged Buccaneers linebacker Quinton Bell and left tackle Donovan Smith. In another Instagram story, Brady posted another photo of him talking to some offensive line members, wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Cameron Brate.

The quote "satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment" from famous Indian figure Mahatma Gandhi. In his third Instagram story, Brady posted a photo of him and wide receiver Antonio Brown, whom the Buccaneers signed to a one-year deal to beef up their already loaded wide receiving corps. Brady accompanied the photo with the quote, "Being defeated is often a temporary condition.

Giving up is what makes it permanent" from American magazine columnist and playwright Marilyn Vos Savant, who was listed in the Guinness Book of Records with the highest recorded intelligence quotient (IQ).

Brady says he never forgets his losses

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, Brady stressed that he remembers the losses more than the wins. In a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brady said his competitive nature makes him remember all the losses so he can get out there and play his best every week. "You've got to try and improve it as best you can," said Brady.

Brady loses jetski amid tropical storm

Brady had lived most of his 20-year professional life in New England when he was still playing for the Patriots, so he's still yet to adjust to his first storm in Florida.

In a TMZ Sports report, Brady lost two of his jetskis and his dock when Tropical Storm Eta hit Clearwater, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. Luckily for Brady, his properties landed around 300 yards at someone else's dock. "They got lodged, so I was very lucky," Brady told reporters.