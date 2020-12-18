As part of its 20-year anniversary, Fox Sports Radio has come up with a list of “Top 20 Athletes of the Past 20 Years”, calling it a “20 in 20” countdown. According to Fox Sports’ official website, the list was chosen via votes from a team of 30 FSR hosts, anchors, and producers. Among the criteria for choosing includes championship pedigree, dominance, longevity, lasting impact on their respective games, and to what level they transcended their sport. Initially, the list was composed of 60 athletes, both male and female athletes in all individual and team sports around the world.

Brady beats James. Woods

Fox Sports Radio announced the list by batches starting Nov. 24 with hosts Chris Broussard and Rob Parker doing the honor on their “The Odd Couple” radio show. Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady clinched the No. 1 spot, beating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant for the honor. Brady was the obvious choice for the No. 1 spot as he has won six Super Bowl titles in the last 20 years with the New England Patriots. He was a three-time National Football League (NFL) Most Valuable Player, the all-time leader in touchdown passes, and the winningest quarterback in NFL history with 227 wins. Peyton Manning was the only other football player on the list, landing at No. 11.

James finished second followed by former world No.

1 golfer Tiger Woods, swimmer Michael Phelps, tennis star Serena Williams, Bryant, sprinter Usain Bolt, tennis star Roger Federer, soccer superstar Leo Messi, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Manning, soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo, retired NBA star Tim Duncan, gymnast Simone Biles, retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter Steph Curry, retired baseball closer Mariano Rivera, race car driver Jimmie Johnson, retired baseball player Barry Bonds and NHL’s Sidney Crosby.

Brady praises Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen entered the NFL as one of the best young signal-callers from college and the Arizona Cardinals took a chance on him with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, he failed to live up to his lofty billing as he had a 3-10 record as a starting quarterback for the Cardinals. In his second season, he was traded by the Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins, where he served as backup to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In his 20 NFL games, Rosen tallied 2,845 passing yards for 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. In the offseason, the Buccaneers signed Rosen to their practice squad, giving him a chance to learn under the 43-year-old Brady. According to Shivayan Roy of Essentially Sports, Brady has liked what he saw in Rosen during practices with the team’s other quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. “We have some veteran guys and then Josh, the younger guy, but Josh has a lot of experience too,” said Brady, calling the Buccaneers’ quarterback roster as a “strong group.” “Josh has done a great job in his role… We have a great room,” added Brady. The Buccaneers will play the Atlanta Falcons in an important clash on Sunday.