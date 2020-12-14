Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had another funny moment during his regular interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio before the Monday Night Football (MNF) game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. Minutes into the interview, Brady interrupted his discussion with Gray with a long yawn. The veteran quarterback apologized to Gray and to the listeners after that, saying he “didn’t sleep much last night” following their 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“I don’t sleep much after a game. I’m in a better place and I will be as we keep plowing ahead,” Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gray reminded listeners that Last week, Brady was heard on the air while rehydrating during the interview. In their crucial win over the Vikings, the Buccaneers had another slow start as they only had five offensive snaps in the first quarter, but overcame it as they cruised to their eighth win in 13 games. The victory snapped the Buccaneers’ two-game losing streak and more importantly, boosted their chances of making it to their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Brady said he should be locked in early

Brady acknowledged that he missed a couple of throws that set the Buccaneers’ back early in the game, but they ultimately found their rhythm with his longest touchdown pass of the season –a 48-yarder strike to Scotty Miller – that put them ahead for good.

“We found a little more rhythm as the game went, but I’ve got to be locked in from the first snap of the game,” said Brady, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers’ offensive line also provided ample protection for Brady as it yielded no sack to the Vikings’ defense.

Brady agrees with Arians’ claim

During his post-game press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made a bold statement as he described his team’s offensive identity, saying Tampa Bay “could do any damn thing we want.” When asked by Gray about it, Brady said he completely agreed with the pronouncement of his head coach, adding that it’s on the players to execute.

“It’s about our potential and meeting those expectations,” Brady said, adding that Arians is confident about the ability of his players, but it all boils down to execution and “doing it at a consistently high level” Brady also insisted that he should be making the plays that he’s capable of making. “That’s what the team is depending on me to do,” said Brady, admitting that he missed some throws because the timing or the mechanics are off.

As they ended the interview, Gray joked that Brady had time to catch some sleep before the second part of their talk at halftime of the Browns-Ravens clash.