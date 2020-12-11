Following the successful “Last Dance” documentary series that provided an inside look into basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA title in 1996, Disney will also stream a docu-series featuring veteran quarterback Tom Brady. According to Disney’s announcement on Twitter, the series is entitled “Man in the Arena,” which will feature Brady’s nine trips to the NFL’s big game. The nine-part series will hit ESPN+ in March 2021. Disney said the series contains Brady’s first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls in his 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason, making them instant Super Bowl contenders.

Coming to ESPN+ in 2021, Man in the Arena is a nine-part docu-series built around @TomBrady’s first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/R0kVL0jEL1 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Brady has six Super Bowl rings

In his nine trips to the Super Bowl, the 43-year-old Brady won six Lombardi trophies, with the last coming in Super Bowl LIII, where they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3. The Patriots lost twice to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII in 2007 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. The Patriots also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. This year, Brady is gunning for a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently 7-5 this season.

They will be playing the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial clash for postseason berths in the NFC on Sunday. The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites over the Vikings, despite entering their bye week on a two-game losing streak following losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady talks about the homestretch.

Ahead of their clash with the Vikings at Raymond James Stadium, Brady faced the media on Friday and talked about their last four games to ultimately decide their future this season. "I think the reality is you're battling to improve every week," Brady said, per a report by Buccaneers staff writer Carmen Vitali. During his time with the Patriots, Brady was a familiar fixture in the playoffs as he made the postseason 16 times in his 20-year stay in New England.

Brady recalled that the first time he was on a Patriots’ championship-winning team, they were 5-5 at some point, but they played well down the stretch. “What you've got to do is you've got to have competitive stamina,” said Brady, adding that the team should have the ability to compete for every day in whatever situation they might be. While they wish they were 12-0 at this point, Brady insisted that they didn’t deserve it because they haven’t played to that level yet. However, Brady said the losses allowed them to learn about each other. Hopefully, Brady said the bye week could help the Buccaneers play their best football moving forward.