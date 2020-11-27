After retired linebacker, another former member of the New England Patriots Tedy Bruschi, took up the cudgels for ex-teammate quarterback Tom Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Patriots outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich, who was Brady’s teammate from 2009 to 2016, shielded his former quarterback from criticisms of Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians. In his post-game interview, Arians declared that Brady was confused by the defense, causing him to miss his wide receivers in their 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football (MNF).

Arians not cutting it says Ninkovich

Ninkovich however said that the 43-year-old Brady would do a better job if he has a new head coach by his side. “I’m giving Brady a new head coach because Bruce Arians, at this point, he's not cutting it,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Saturday as transcribed by the author from the show’s clip on Twitter. Ninkovich said Arians, in his interview, was throwing players under the bus as he insisted that Brady doesn’t get confused by coverages. “It’s the first time Tom Brady’s ever had a head coach throw him under the bus like this,” said Ninkovich, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

Tom Brady's former teammate @ninko50 thinks TB12 needs a new head coach.



"Brcue Arians at this point, he's not cutting it. ... I don't think Tom Brady gets confused by coverages." pic.twitter.com/Hoq6LXBp5z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 27, 2020

Bucs should use pieces to make the best of the situation

Ninkovich said Arians’ ego is blocking the Buccaneers from reaching their full potential, especially with the talented roster that they have.

“You have a lot of great pieces in place. Use those pieces to try and make the best of the situation,” said Ninkovich, adding that the Buccaneers still can emerge as the best team in the NFC. Ninkovich said the Buccaneers’ coaching staff should create a better offense using Brady’s skill set. “Brady was never a deep down the field thrower.

Short intermediate passes. Let him break down the defense and call the right plays against what the defense shows you,” Ninkovich pointed out.

Ex-NFL QB says Arians should solve the issue

Former NFL quarterback and now ESPN football analyst Mark Sanchez, for his part, said Arians should find ways to solve the issues, rather than call out Brady in public.

Sanchez said Arians is fully aware of the problem when he said that Brady was getting confused by coverages. “If that’s the case, you’ve identified the problem, now let’s try and solve it,” said Sanchez, saying Arians should try and mix plays to help Brady.

Reid appreciates Brady

In an interview with Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times, head coach Andy Reid of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs said he’s grateful to Brady for talking to his quarterback Patrick Mahomes following the 2018 AFC title game. According to Mahomes, Brady gave him some words of encouragement after the Patriots defeated the Chiefs in overtime. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot,” said Reid.

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs square off Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have entered the week as a four-point underdog to the Chiefs.