Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have been together since 2006 and have been married for 2009. Despite this long period of time, the 43-year-old Brady still gets crazy over the beauty of her supermodel wife. On Saturday, the 40-year-old Gisele shared a photo of herself highlighting her clear skin in the morning before she hosted a virtual talk “regarding wellness, skincare and all things beauty with some beauty experts around the world.” Per a report by Brian Marks of the Daily Mail, the supermodel was barely wearing any makeup while her blonde hair was in stylishly messy waves to complement her gray-blue robe with pink and white floral designs.

The photo garnered thousands of likes and comments, including one from Brady who commented with a string of red hearts and lovestruck emojis.

Brady and Gisele have two children Benjamin and Vivian. The veteran quarterback has a 13-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan, whom she dated before meeting Gisele. Gisele and their children have been very supportive of Brady’s move to Tampa Bay after playing 20 years for the New England Patriots. In an earlier report by Hollywood Life, the supermodel fully supported Brady’s decision to play despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. After getting his first win with the Buccaneers, Brady thanked his family for their overwhelming support.

Brady gets help for Brown

Despite their quick partnership with the Patriots, Brady stayed in touch with talented wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose stint in New England lasted only one game after he was cut by the team due to his various off-field issues. With his eight-game suspension nearing its end, Brady reportedly lobbied the Buccaneers to sign Brown as an added help with some of their wideouts suffering from various injuries.

The Buccaneers heeded Brady’s call, signing Brown to a one-year deal. However, this was not the only help Brady has given Brown as the veteran quarterback also tapped the help of noted life coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins to guide the troubled wide receiver. According to a report by Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports, Brady talked to Robbins and connected him with Brown earlier this year to help the wide receiver get back on track for his return to the NFL, per Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640.

If he’s in shape, Brown could be an asset for the Buccaneers and a great complement to Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Details of Brown’s salary revealed

A report by Mike Florio of NBC Sports provided the details of the one-year deal that Brown signed with the Buccaneers. Citing information from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Florio said Brown’s contract is slightly above the veteran minimum in base salary. Based on Brown’s service time in the NFL, the contract is worth around $1 million. Florio said the deal also includes per-game roster bonuses, individual incentives, and team incentives that could be given until they reach the Super Bowl. DelVecchio said the deal carries little risks for the Buccaneers and they can simply release Brown if he’s involved in off-field troubles anew.