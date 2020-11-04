While he was with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady declared that he plans to play until he’s 45 years old. And it looks like the 43-year-old Brady is headed in that direction when he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. In his first eight games with the Buccaneers, Brady is not showing his age as he has already tossed for 2,189 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions and has rushed for two additional scores as Tampa Bay raced to an NFC South-best 6-2 mark following a 25-23 triumph over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football (MNF).

Montana says Brady won’t hang up cleats yet.

Based on Brady’s performance, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana believes that the veteran quarterback won’t hang up his cleats anytime soon. "I don't think his career is over," Montana said during an interview with PopCulture.com, per a report by Brian Jones. Montana, Brady’s childhood idol, said the Buccaneers quarterback would play as long as he can as long as he’s not hurt. “I would imagine Tom plays for as long as he can until he satisfied that he’s had enough on the field,” said Montana, adding that there will be no turning back for Brady once he decides to retire and the excitement of the game would be over. After a 16-year NFL career, Montana retired -- 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and two with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Based on his experience, Montana said retirement is not very fun in the first couple of years.

Montana not surprised with Brady’s outstanding play

Montana said it looks like Brady has straightened it out after a rocky start with the Buccaneers in an earlier interview. In his last six games, the Buccaneers went 5-1.

In contrast, Brady went on a tear, turning himself into a contender for the Most Valuable Player trophy after throwing 17 touchdowns with just one interception during that span. Montana told PopCulture.com that he’s not surprised by how Brady is playing, saying the Buccaneers have made key adjustments to capitalize on the veteran quarterback’s skill set.

“He’s still playing a high level," said Montana.

Buccaneers activate Brown

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to see the Buccaneers' action on Sunday when they take on division rival New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. According to the Buccaneers’ official website, the team has activated from the reserve/suspended list and added to the 53-man active roster. The Buccaneers released wide receiver Cyril Grayson to make room for Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay to boost its wide receiving corps. In a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Buccaneer's head coach Bruce Arians said Brown would have a role in their clash against the Saints. Arians said Brown could be involved in 10 plays or 35 plays, depending on how the game goes.

The Buccaneers will try to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Saints.