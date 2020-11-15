Nebraska Huskers fans were relieved after the team avoided a last-minute upset in Saturday’s game against Penn State. The Huskers had a 27-6 lead at the end of the first half over the Nittany Lions, but the team could only score a field goal after the break. Penn State rallied in the second half and came close to tying the fourth-quarter score, but Nebraska’s defense held its ground to secure a 30-23 victory. After the victory, several media analysts praised the Huskers for recording their first win in 2020.

Nebraska clinging to a 7-point lead. Penn State with the ball at its own 31. 2:34 left on the clock.



Drama. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 14, 2020

Coach Frost handed the starting quarterback job to Luke McCaffery

While Nebraska’s win was not pretty, pundits believe that the team can build on their first triumph of the season.

Luke McCaffery was the only quarterback on the field for the Huskers after Scott Frost named him the starter. After a full week of speculation, Coach Frost finally gave in to the pressure from the Huskers’ fan base and started McCaffery over Adrian Martinez. The redshirt freshman repaid his coach’s confidence by leading the team to a touchdown on his first drive. McCaffery finished the game with 152 passing yards and one touchdown, but the defense was why the Huskers held off Penn State to win the game.

Neither Nebraska nor Penn State seem particularly interested in winning this game, which is fitting because I'm not particularly interested in watching it. — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) November 14, 2020

The Huskers defense prevented Penn State from tying the game

The fourth quarter provided some tense moments for Nebraska Huskers fans after Penn State drove the ball down to the red zone on two occasions looking to tie the game.

However, the Huskers defensive players stood their ground and kept the Nittany Lions from getting into the end zone. While the defense allowed Penn State to rack up 501 offensive yards, the players came up with big plays in crucial moments. Deontai Williams sacked Penn State’s quarterback, Sean Clifford, in the first half to force a fumble before picking up the ball and returning it for a touchdown.

Cam Taylor Britt would later record an interception and return the ball inside the Nittany Lions’ 15-yard line to set up an easy field goal.

Been staring at the computer for the last five minutes trying to come up with some possible justification for kicking a 56-yard field goal into the wind down 21 on the road at 0-3. I cannot. That was insanity from James Franklin. At any rate, PSU has the ball back. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020

Many media analysts have praised Nebraska for stepping up against Penn State.

However, Coach Frost will have to improve his game management in the second half of games since the Huskers have been outscored 59-6 after the break so far this season. However, the third-year head coach was relieved to record his first win this year. A section of fans started calling for Frost’s resignation after a disappointing start to the season, but the victory will ease the former UCF coach's pressure.

Pure gold from a different Coach Meyer this morning. pic.twitter.com/EGulhbtJGZ — Matt Hammer (@HammerPueblo) November 14, 2020

Nebraska Huskers fans are now looking forward to a slate of winnable games against Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and Minnesota. If the Huskers prevail in all four games, they could end the season with a winning record for the first time in Coach Frost’s tenure.