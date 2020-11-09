Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, veteran quarterback Tom Brady said they didn’t play the way they were capable of playing. In a video of the post-game press conference posted on the team’s official YouTube page, the 43-year-old Brady said everyone’s got to do a lot better and “it starts with me.” “Get back to work tomorrow morning and try to make it a better week,” said Brady, referring to their Week 10 clash against the Panthers on Sunday.

To bounce back from their worst loss of the season, Brady said the Buccaneers have to play and execute better by doing our jobs a lot better.

Brady added that the Panthers are a good team with lot of good players so there’s a little margin of error. “If we want to beat them, we got to play better than we did tonight,” he added. The Panthers are also reeling from a bitter 33-31 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. In their Week 2 clash, the Buccaneers defeated the Saints, 31-17.

Brady says Bucs to learn from loss

When asked if playing on Sunday Night Football put additional pressure on the team, Brady said the team should perform better every time, whether the game is scheduled 1 o’clock, 4o’clock or 8 o’clock. “As players, we got to prepare harder and execute better,” said Brady, adding there’s no excuse for their “poor performance” against the Saints, who are now leading the NFC South with a 6-2 record while the Buccaneers are 2nd with a 6-3 mark.

Brady hopes they will learn from the loss and bounce back with a lot more urgency, execute a lot better and be a good football team. The loss to the Saints was Brady’s worst defeat in his career in terms of margin. Brady’s previous biggest loss was a 31-0 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in 2003.

Also, Brady was swept by a division rival for the first time in his 19 years as starting quarterback.

A night to forget for Brady

The Buccaneers entered the week as a 5.5-point favorite, owing to their three-game winning streak over the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. However, Brady struggled throughout the game despite the availability of all his weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and newly signed Antonio Brown.

In his worst performance so far this season, Brady completed just 22 of 38 passes for 209 yards with three interceptions.

Evans caught four passes for 64 yards, Godwin had three receptions for 41 yards, rusher Leonard Fournette had six catches for 41 yards and Brown finished with three receptions for 31 yards. After catching a touchdown pass from bin each of their last three games, tight end Rob Gronkowski was limited to one reception for two yards on six targets. The running game didn’t click for the Buccaneers either as Ronald Jones II only had three carries for nine yards while Fournette had one rush for zero yards.