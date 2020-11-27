The novel Coronavirus has continued to ravage the sports community. Perhaps none more so than college football. Where outbreaks, cancellations, and postponements have become frequent.

Players and coaches alike have contracted COVID-19. Some of the game's most high-profile coaches at some of the most high-profile schools have been struck. And the list has only gotten bigger.

Alabama's Saban tests positive for a second time within a few weeks

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has contacted COVID-19, reports ESPN. Saban had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks before.

Many people have since considered the result to be a rare false positive.

Saban has begun showing signs of illness this time around, making it all the more unlikely that the second positive result was another false one. He would not be able to coach Alabama's upcoming game against their in-state archrival, Auburn.

Steve Sarkisian is slated to take over for Saban temporarily. He was also in the same position following Saban's earlier test. Sarkisian is the University of Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has been a head coach with Washington and USC.

Nick Saban has won six national championships as a college head coach. Five with Alabama and one with Louisiana State University.

He's also been a college head coach with Toledo and Michigan State. Other championships to his name as a head coach include nine conference championships and three Sugar Bowls, an Orange Bowl, a Cotton Bowl, and two Peach Bowls. Saban has also coached in the NFL, including as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

He played collegiately with Kent State University.

Ohio State's Ryan Day has also contracted the virus

Yahoo reports that Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day has also tested positive for COVID-19. The team has reportedly been experiencing a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

Larry Johnson is set to serve in Day's while he has to be away from the team.

What was to be their next game, against Illinois, has been canceled. Johnson is the Ohio State Buckeyes' associate head coach and defensive line coach. One of his sons, also named Larry, was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back in the NFL.

Day has been Ohio State's permanent head coach since 2019. He was previously an interim head coach and an assistant coach with the program. Since joining the Buckeyes, he's helped them win three conference championships, as well as a Rose Bowl and a Cotton Bowl. His other coaching stops include two NFL teams. Before becoming a coach, Day was a star player in high school and with the University of New Hampshire.