With the NFL entering its Week 9, CBS Sports has published its top 10 bold predictions for the second half of the NFL 2020 season. Written by Cody Benjamin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been featured as No. 1 on the list posted on CBSSports.com, predicting that they will win Super Bowl LV. According to Benjamin, the Buccaneers have assembled the closest thing to a "super team" in the NFL, providing veteran quarterback Tom Brady with a lot of options on offense. The addition of talented wide receiver Antonio Brown has boosted the Buccaneers' excellent crop of receivers composed of Pro Bowler Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Benjamin added that the Buccaneers' defense, anchored by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, is playing very well. "They've got the potential to be the most balanced contender outside of Pittsburgh to come playoff time," Benjamin pointed out, adding that there is a huge possibility that the Buccaneers will take on the Steelers in Super Bowl LV.

The possibility of the Buccaneers winning the big one will create a lot of storylines. First, it will be Brady's seventh Super Bowl ring and the first outside of the New England Patriots. Also, Brown will get to avenge the Steelers' decision to trade him to the then-Oakland Raiders last season. In case the Buccaneers win, it will be their first Lombardi Trophy title since winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2002 during Jon Gruden's tenure as head coach.

Bucs improve to third in Super Bowl odds

Recently, Chris Amberley of Sports Betting Dime reported that Brown's signing had improved the Buccaneers' chances of winning the Super Bowl. Earlier, the Buccaneers were just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+400), Baltimore Ravens (+600), and Seahawks (+750). But with the Buccaneers on a three-game winning streak, their odds of winning the Super Bowl have significantly improved, based on the latest data from OddsShark.com.

According to Stephen Campbell of Odds Shark, the Buccaneers are now third in odds to win the Super Bowl with +550, just behind the Chiefs (+333) and the Steelers (+500). It was a significant improvement since the Buccaneers started the season with +1200 odds of winning the Super Bowl. Earlier, ESPN analyst Stephen A.

Smith boldly predicted that the Buccaneers would reach the Super Bowl with Brown's addition and Brady's outstanding play that put him in strong contention for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Gholston to play against Saints

The Buccaneers will have a crucial piece of their defense in their rematch against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. According to the Buccaneers' official website, defensive lineman Will Gholston was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be available to play against the Saints. As a safety precaution and as part of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the Buccaneers placed Gholston on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

In eight games, Gholston has 11 quarterback hits.