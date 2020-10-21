Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady was out on the field during Wednesday’s practice but did not participate. But before fans worry that Brady might have an injury or illness, Buccaneer head coach Bruce Arians clarified that Brady and veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski was given a veteran’s rest/maintenance day. Per a tweet by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said “Yeah, it’s just a vet day.'' “It’s just that time of year that we just need to rest them up,” Arians added, referring to the 43-year-old Brady and Gronkowski.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski not practicing Wednesday. "Yeah, it’s just a vet day,'' Arians said. "He and (Rob) Gronk(owski) both. It’s just that time of year that we just need to rest them up.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 21, 2020

Brady deserves the day off after leading the Buccaneers to an impressive 38-10 win over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers.

In that game, Gronkowski played his best outing so far in a Buccaneers uniform, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, his first score in Tampa Bay. Brady, for his part, completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interception. In six games this season, Brady has thrown for 1,375 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions to lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South-best record of 4-2.

Brady praises Gronkowski

During his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady heaped praises on Gronkowski, whom he played with the New England Patriots for nine years before the tight end announced his retirement in 2018. “He’s just an amazing person, he’s a great football player and he’s a great teammate,” Brady said of Gronkowski, who caught his first touchdown pass since Dec.

9, 2018. Brady said Gronkowski has been working hard and gaining confidence as he tries to regain the form that made him one of the best 100 players in NFL history. The touchdown pass was the 91st between Brady and Gronkowski, good for third on the NFL all-time list.

During the interview, Brady called Gronkowski the GOAT (greatest of all time) of tight ends, as he does all the dirty work, such as pass protection and run block, aside from catching passes.

Brady said Gronkowski is one of the best run-blockers to ever play the game at tight end, adding that “he’s got every skill set it takes to be a great player and he is.”

Bucs favored over Raiders

The Buccaneers entered Week 6 as a two-point underdog over the Packers, but they came out with a huge win over Green Bay and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now, thanks to that win, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Las Vegas Raiders in their Sunday’s clash at Allegiant Stadium, per early Week 7 betting odds and lines at BetMGM Sportsbook, USA Today reported.

However, it would not be an easy task for the Buccaneers as the Raiders are still fresh from their 40-32 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Brady could make history against the Raiders as he can overtake New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the all-time passing touchdown mark. Brees has 556 touchdown passes while Brady is just behind by one.