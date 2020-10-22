It will be a trip down memory lane when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meet on Sunday in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium. Nineteen years ago, Gruden's Raiders played the New England Patriots in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round Game when the "Tuck Rule" happened. Late in the fourth, cornerback Charles Woodson stripped Brady of the ball, but officials invoked the "Tuck Rule," saying the pass was incomplete as the ball was moving forward. The ruling allowed the Patriots to escape with the win in overtime and win the first of their six Super Bowl trophies.

Now, Brady will face Gruden anew, but in a new uniform, when the Buccaneers take on the Raiders.

According to ESPN, during a media conference, Gruden, who won his lone Super Bowl ring as head coach of the Buccaneers in 2002, said he marvels that Brady, now 43, is still playing at a high level despite his age. "You don't know what age he is," Gruden said. "We should take a good look at it. He's not showing any signs of age at all." Gruden is also awed by Brady's ability to adapt to different personnel and different coordinators, like what he's doing with the Buccaneers. "He's the best. It's a great thrill for us to be able to compete against him," said Gruden.

Buccaneers 3-point favorite over Raiders

The Buccaneers have entered the week as a three-point favorite over the Raiders, owing to their 38-10 win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 4-2 mark, ahead of the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

The Raiders (3-2), for their part, also pulled off their biggest win of the season so far as they stunned the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Packers, Brady tossed for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interception to lead the Buccaneers to victory. Brady could make history against the Raiders on Sunday as he has the chance to surpass New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the record for touchdown passes.

Brady currently has 555 touchdown passes, one behind Brees.

Fournette returns to Bucs practice

The Buccaneers got a needed lift with the return of wide receiver OJ Howard after a two-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Now, running back Leonard Fournette could also make his return against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury in their Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos. After missing their win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians decided to keep Fournette on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears and the Packers. According to Buccaneers.com, Fournette was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, and the Buccaneers could have their full running back roster against the Raiders on Sunday.