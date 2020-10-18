Veteran quarterback Tom Brady finally found tight end Rob Gronkowski for their first touchdown combination with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They helped the team hand the Green Bay Packers their first loss of the season via a 38-10 thumping on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Brady led a seven-play, 62-yard drive that he capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski to put the Buccaneers comfortably ahead, 28-10, just before the halftime break. Brady's touchdown pass to Gronkowski was their 91st, third-most by any QB-receiver combo in NFL history, including the playoffs, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The duo now trails Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison (114) and Steve Young-Jerry Rice (92). Brady and Gronkowski connected for 79 touchdown passes in the regular season, tying Dan Marino to Mark Clayton for 4th-most by a duo in NFL history, per NFL Research. The touchdown reception was Gronkowski's first since Week 14 of the 2018 season, or 679 days ago. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 4-2, taking the solo lead of the NFC South. The Buccaneers did not commit any penalty in the victory after having 11 in their 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Brady gives Bucs command after two picks by Rodgers

Brady's second touchdown pass allowed the Buccaneers to control the game after trailing by ten early in the first quarter following two punts.

However, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unraveled in the second period after throwing his first interception of the season, a pick-six that James Dean returned for a 32-yard score. Rodgers then threw his second interception of the game that the Buccaneers capitalized on, running back Ronald Jones rushing for a two-yard score to put Tampa Bay for good.

The Buccaneers scored 38 unanswered points en route to their biggest win of the season so far as they were one-point underdogs to the Packers heading into the game.

Brady prevails over Rodgers in QB battle

With help from their defense, the 43-year-old Brady prevailed over Rodgers in their much-anticipated quarterback clash.

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 104.9. Jones finished with 112 yards and two scores on 23 carries while Ke' Shawn Vaughn carried the ball five times for 42 yards. Gronkowski caught five passes for 78 yards to lead the team, while Chris Godwin had five receptions for 48 yards in his first game back after missing the past two games with a hamstring issue. Mike Evans was a non-factor, catching just one pass for 10 yards from Brady. For his part, Rodgers made just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards and two picks for a rating of 35.4 as the Packers suffered their first loss of the season in five games.