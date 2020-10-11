After a humiliating loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys lost 49-38 to the Browns in a loss that highlighted the team’s defensive woes. Fortunately, the Giants will serve as a perfect bounce-back opportunity for Mike McCarthy’s team, and he will look to notch a victory over the man he replaced as the Cowboy’s head coach.

Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online

Interestingly, the Cowboys will play their former head coach for the first time this season. Jason Garret took on the offensive coordinator job for the New York Giants after spending close to eight seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach.

Garret has had a rough start in his new job with the Giants. The team currently has a 0-4 record, and they will have to face a Cowboy’s offense that has put up big numbers in its last three games. Garret has had to reorganize the Giants’ offense after his star running back, Saquon Barkley, suffered a season-ending ACL injury. While many pundits expect the Cowboys to win their first game against their former head coach, it will be interesting to see how America’s team handles its defensive problems. Fans can watch the Cowboys take on the Giants on CBS, as well as the NFL streaming service. Football fans residing outside the United States can stream the game on Fubo TV or YouTube TV.

Mike McCarthy is confident that his team will improve on defense

The Cowboys have allowed 146 points, the most in franchise history over the first four weeks of the season. The team’s safety, Xavier Woods, recently criticized his teammates for failing to put in maximum effort in their defensive plays.

However, Coach McCarthy has tipped his team to have an improved defensive performance against the Giants. In addition to their problems on defense, the Cowboys suffered a huge blow last week when their Pro Bowl left tackle, Tyron Smith, injured his neck. Smith will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from the injury, and his team’s offense could suffer because of his absence.

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards, having recorded 1,690 yards through the first four weeks of the season. However, the recent neck injury to his left tackle could affect his production, and the Cowboys may have to rely on its running game and hope that Zeke Elliot overcomes his early-season fumbling miscues. The 6-foot-0, 228-pound running back has fumbled the ball three times, and he is averaging a disappointing 3.9 yards per carrying. A win for the Cowboys will see them move to first place in the NFC East division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Pittsburg Steelers.