A few days after the Houston Texans fired Bill O'Brien following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings, several media reports touted Dabo Swinney as the front-runner for the Texan’s head coaching job. Swinney has been highly successful ever since he took over as Clemson’s head coach in 2008, guiding the Tigers to four college national championship games, and winning two titles. While Swinney has rarely expressed his desire to coach in the NFL, the Texan’s job would be a great fit since he would be reunited with his former Clemson quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson enjoyed an impressive run

During his three seasons with the Tigers, Watson enjoyed an impressive run of form under Coach Swinney, and he lost the college national championship game in 2016 before winning the title in 2017.

The Texans drafted Watson with the 10th overall pick, and he has led the team to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. The former Clemson quarterback earned a 4-year, $160 million extensions last month, but the Texans have had a 0-4 disappointing start in 2020, which led to Bill O’brien’s firing.

Many pundits feel that Coach Swinney would be the best candidate to take over the head-coaching job for the Texans. The Clemson coach could get the best out his former protégé if he moves to the NFL, and he has a personal relationship with Jack Easterby, the current head of the Texan’s front office. Even though Coach Swinney appears to be the favorite to land the latest head-coaching opening in the NFL, he recently dismissed the speculation during his latest interview.

Coach Swinney claimed that he had not reached out to Watson to discuss a potential reunion. Instead, the Tigers’ coach is focused on his team’s upcoming matchup against Miami.

Swinney and Clemson Tigers, a match made in heaven

Clemson is currently the best college football team in the country, but they will face a stern test when they play Miami on Saturday.

Both teams have a 3-0 winning record, and Miami will be looking to validate its national championship credentials. Coach Swinney has declared that Saturday’s game will be the most difficult challenge that his team has faced in the 2020 season. However, Tigers fans are confident that the team’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence will lead his team to its fourth win of the season.

Lawrence is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has an impressive 32-1 winning record under ever since he joined the team. While Lawrence will certainly take the leap into the NFL next year, it will be interesting to see whether Coach Swinney will end his tenure at Clemson and become the next head coach for the Houston Texans.