Tampa Bay Buccanneers running back Leonard Fournette spoke for the first time since signing a one-year deal with the team following his release by the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his interview with the media, Fournette threw major shade at the Jaguars’ quarterbacks, saying "for the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," referring to veteran signal-caller Tom Brady, per a report by TMZ Sports. In his three years with the Jaguars, Fournette played alongside Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew, and Nick Foles as his quarterbacks. The report indicated that Fournette cannot contain his excitement about playing alongside Brady, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl trophies during his 20-year stay in Foxborough.

"I'm happy to be back there with one of the greatest, or the greatest that played this game," said Fournette, whose entry has added another dynamic in the already potent Buccaneers’ offense that has wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard and rushers Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy.

Fournette says his heart is needed in Tampa

A fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette established himself as one of the best running backs in the league. Last season, Fournette ran the ball 265 times for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. He is also known as a dual-threat rusher as he caught 134 passes for 1,009 yards and two scores in his three years with the Jaguars.

According to Fournette, he signed with the Buccaneers because he felt that his heart was “needed in Tampa” to be around guys like his former LSU teammate, linebacker Devin White, who was drafted fifth overall by the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fournette said White called him after he was cut by the Jaguars.

Fournette made his move to the Buccaneers official on Monday as he signed his one-year deal. After the signing, Fournette posted a photo of him being welcomed by Brady, However, the meeting was overshadowed by comments by fans about the visible veins in Brady’s throwing hand.

Bucs pick Brady as captain

In his first year in Tampa, the 43-year-old Brady was named one of the team captains ahead of their season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Brady was picked as captain alongside Evans for the offense while linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will be the team’s defensive captains. Punter Bradley Pinion and linebacker Kevin Minter will be the captains for the special teams. Cam Newton, Brady’s replacement in New England, was also named captain in his first season with his new team. Newton bested veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham for the job vacated by Brady after a strong showing in training camp.